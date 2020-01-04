DAWN.COM

Pakistan, Iran to boost trade relations

Saleem ShahidUpdated January 04, 2020

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar and Deputy Governor of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province Mohammad Hadi Marshi sign a memorandum of understanding during the meeting of the Pak-Iran Joint Border Commission here on Friday.—PPI
QUETTA: Pakistan and Iran will help each other in dealing with the difficulties they face, and take steps for promotion of trade and economic activities between the two countries.

This was agreed during the 23rd meeting of the Pak-Iran Joint Border Commission which concluded here on Friday after three days of deliberations. The meeting took various decisions for preventing illegal border crossing, stopping illegal supply of Iranian diesel and petrol, taking measures to check terrorism on both sides of the border and providing more incentives for promotion of bilateral trade.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar led the Pakistani delegation at the meeting while Deputy Governor of the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan Mohammad Hadi Marshi represented the Iranian delegation.

Agreement reached for stopping illegal supply of Iranian diesel and checking terrorism

According to official sources, the two countries agreed to take strict measures for checking terrorism on both sides of the border. The Iranian authorities showed positive response to Pakistan’s decision about erecting fence along the border. Iran has already built a 10-foot-high concrete wall along the border running from Mir-Java-Taftan.

With more incentives and facilities being ensured, trade and business activities would grow and stablilise the economic condition of local people and business community in border areas, official sources said.

The chief secretary of Balochistan, while speaking at the concluding session, said it was imperative to implement all the decisions taken by the meeting. He said small issues should be dealt with to allow the people of both sides to create a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

“Pakistan and Iran should cooperate with each other in trade activities to stabilise economy of both the countries,” Mr Asghar said.

Mr Marshi said Pakistan and Iran always helped each other in difficult times. “Cooperation between Iran and Pakistan will continue,” he said.

The deputy governor of Sistan-Baluchestan province and the chief secretary of Balochistan singed the minutes of the meeting.

Senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2020

