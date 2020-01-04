AC, team ‘thrashed’ during raid at PTI MNA’s wedding over violations

LAHORE: A scuffle broke out at the wedding of PTI MNA Farrukh Habib on Thursday night when Model Town Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zeeshan Ranjha conducted a raid at a farmhouse over one-dish rule violation.

The incident occurred at the Mian Mansion Farmhouse located at Jhulky of Kahna. The AC raided the farmhouse along with other officers on reports of violation of Marriage Act at the wedding ceremony.

An official said that owners of the farmhouse, Mian Mohsin and Mian Ahsan, were also present at the wedding besides a large number of guests. As the team entered the premises and observed violation of time limit and one-dish rule, the management offered resistance and tried to stop them from entering.

On using abusive language, the AC slapped one of the guests, which led to a brawl, the official said, adding that as the guests were “very influential” they forced the team to leave the premises and locked it from inside.

Meanwhile, the Model Town AC complained to the police and three vehicles of armed personnel reached the site. Police later arrested four of the alleged attackers, sealed the farmhouse and lodged a case against the suspects, including the farmhouse owners.

The official said that the PTI MNA escaped arrest as he had already left the venue before the arrival of police.

In the first information report, the complainant alleged that the raiding team was attacked, thrashed and threatened. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Nishtar Zone in-charge Muhammad Ali.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2020