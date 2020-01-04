DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 04, 2020

Karachi mayor’s son, guards booked for hurting boy in DHA

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 04, 2020

Email

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. — DawnNewsTV/File
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: The son of the Karachi mayor and over half a dozen men, including his security guards, were booked for beating up a boy in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on New Year’s Eve when he questioned their act of allegedly firing into the air, officials said on Friday.

An official of the Darakshan police station said that Taimur Wasim and around eight to 10 others, including his guards, were booked for beating up the 19-year-old student, Hasnain Haider, on the night of Dec 31.

The police registered the FIR (2/2020) under Sections 337-H (hurt by rash or negligent act), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief), 337-A (shajjah) and 34 (common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code.

Complainant alleges suspects fired into the air before chasing and hitting him

According to contents of the FIR reviewed by Dawn on Friday, the complainant said he was a resident of Clifton who along with his friend was waiting for other friends at a petrol pump in Phase-VIII of DHA when two Vigo vehicles arrived there at around 10pm on Dec 31. Around eight to 10 persons including security guards were travelling in the vehicles. They allegedly resorted to firing into the air, the complainant said, adding that when he inquired about the gunfire and abusive language, they again resorted to firing.

He said that he and his friends left the place in their car but were intercepted by the two Vigo vehicles near Hamza mosque. After stopping their car, the guards who disembarked from their vehicles along with Taimur Wasim told the complainant that he was the son of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. The complainant said he was beaten up by the guards and Taimur who allegedly used a pistol to hit him. The guards also smashed the windowpanes of the car. They attempted to force him to sit in their vehicle but on the resistance of his friends, the suspects hurled threats and abuse at them before rushing away.

While relatives and friends of the complainant on Friday staged a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club demanding arrest of the suspects, the official of Darakhshan police station admitted that no one had been arrested in the case so far.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asif
Jan 04, 2020 10:41am
MQM will never change. Goons politics always
Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Jan 04, 2020 10:45am
His son needs to be made an example for everyone who thinks that they can mess with the law just because their father is the mayor of the city.
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jan 04, 2020 10:51am
Gone are the days... when the most unproductive and insolent boys of any area would sit in the Unit/Sector and call anyone to the Unit for a hearing... Thanks Pak Army!
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jan 04, 2020 10:51am
Gone are the days of Unit and Sector Maafias... Same shud also happen with Vadera shahi in Karachi...
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 04, 2020 10:51am
Arrest not possible.
Recommend 0
Mani
Jan 04, 2020 10:52am
They take our tax money and then terrorize us. They should be handed the severest of punishments.
Recommend 0
Mani
Jan 04, 2020 10:56am
In any civilized country this would not only put the mayor out of office but out of politics for good.
Recommend 0
M abdul
Jan 04, 2020 10:57am
These people should have been arrested long ago, they use our money to hurt our people and still they are allowed to rule our city - what shame... Yes why don't you put taxes on filing FIR and complaints and demanding justice too... Keep imposing the taxes because that is apparently what you are actually good at... Shame that we live in a city where even the police pretends to be personal servant to these lost sons of Mughal Empire - what justice is there for us the tax-payer? Residents of Clifton are amongst the top tax payers in the country.
Recommend 0
S. Khan
Jan 04, 2020 10:59am
One thing is for sure in Pakistan, anyone with even a tiny power, will try to exploit it to the highest extent and then add 300% more to the top on that is enjoyed by his or her direct descendants,
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 04, 2020

Soleimani’s killing

At this point, Iran needs to show a mature and measured response.
January 04, 2020

Etisalat’s offer

THE offer made by Etisalat, the UAE-based cellular mobile operator that acquired 26pc shareholding in PTCL back in...
January 04, 2020

Missing persons’ advocate

IT can only be described as the cruellest of ironies that a man who devoted many years of his life fighting for...
January 03, 2020

Rana Sanaullah’s demand

GIVEN the facts so far apparent, Rana Sanaullah’s demand that a judicial probe be conducted into the drug ...
January 03, 2020

Revenue jitters

THE visit that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh recently paid to the offices of the Federal...
Updated January 03, 2020

More threats

Conflict suits no one, least of all two countries armed with nuclear weapons.