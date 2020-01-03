Pakistan 'deeply concerned' over Iranian general's killing, cautions against 'unilateral actions'

Pakistan on Friday expressed "deep concern" over the tensions resulting from the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike, urging all sides to exercise restraint.

"Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region," a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.

"Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to," the statement said, adding that it is "important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force".

The statement urged all parties involved to "exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law".

Maj Gen Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries.

The Pentagon said US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani's "killing", after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to exact “severe revenge” for the general's death.

“Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years,” Khamenei said on his Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, also declaring three days of mourning.

Senators demand foreign policy briefing

During a session of the Senate today, members of the opposition demanded that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appear in the upper house and brief lawmakers on the country's stance on tensions developing in the Middle East.

While addressing the sitting, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani said the US's killing of Soleimani has given rise to new tensions in the region.

He said the worsening US-Iran relationship could have implications for Pakistan's economy and national security. "The foreign minister should tell the house what is Pakistan's stance on this and where it stands," the PPP leader added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said the developing situation in Pakistan's neighbourhood demanded that the foreign minister brief the parliament on the issue. He said the minister should hear the Senate's opinion on the regional tensions.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the Iranian general's killing could trigger a "serious crisis-like situation" in the Middle East.

"We will also have to hold discussions on this and when the parliament takes decisions it is for the country's survival and to save governments," she added.

"You must recall that the parliament had decided on non-interference. The country earns respect this way and the government's dignity is also elevated."

She said every Pakistan had questions regarding the foreign policy and regretted the absence of ministers in the house. "This house has not been taken seriously," Rehman added.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani directed Foreign Minister Qureshi to appear before the house on Monday and give a policy statement on the US-Iran tensions.