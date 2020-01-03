DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 03, 2020

Sukkur building collapse: 3-year-old girl rescued alive after 21 hours from underneath debris

Ubaidullah ShaikhJanuary 03, 2020

Email

According to PDMA officials and Army officers who participated in the rescue efforts, the girl miraculously "did not even have a scratch on her". — Photo by author
According to PDMA officials and Army officers who participated in the rescue efforts, the girl miraculously "did not even have a scratch on her". — Photo by author

A three-year-old girl was rescued alive after 21 hours from underneath the debris of a multi-storey building which had collapsed a day earlier in Sukkur.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials and army officers who participated in the rescue efforts on Friday, the girl miraculously "did not even have a scratch on her".

She was rushed to the city's Civil Hospital via an Edhi ambulance.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the collapse rose to six, according to Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar. More than 17 people were also said to have been injured in the incident.

Twelve people were pulled out of the building debris in a wounded state yesterday. They were shifted to Civil Hospital for first aid, where a one-year-old baby and two women later succumbed to their injuries.

The building, located on Sukkur's busy Station Road, was constructed above a few shops and housed four families.

Rescuers at the scene initially faced difficulties after the collapse caused a power blackout in the area.

Commissioner Mahesar, who was supervising rescue efforts at the site yesterday, revealed that more than 20 members of four brothers' families were living in the four-storey building.

Mahesar said the building could have collapsed either because substandard material was used in its construction or because it was not built according to the approved maps. The actual cause will be investigated, he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

I.A. Rehman
The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

January 03, 2020

Rana Sanaullah’s demand

GIVEN the facts so far apparent, Rana Sanaullah’s demand that a judicial probe be conducted into the drug ...
January 03, 2020

Revenue jitters

THE visit that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh recently paid to the offices of the Federal...
Updated January 03, 2020

More threats

Conflict suits no one, least of all two countries armed with nuclear weapons.
Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...