DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 03, 2020

Israel braces for Iranian retaliation after Soleimani assassination

ReutersUpdated January 03, 2020

Email

In Gaza, Hamas — which has long enjoyed financial and military support from Tehran — condemned Soleimani's killing and sent its “dearest condolences” to Iran. — AFP
In Gaza, Hamas — which has long enjoyed financial and military support from Tehran — condemned Soleimani's killing and sent its “dearest condolences” to Iran. — AFP
This file photo shows a general view of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria border. — Reuters
This file photo shows a general view of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria border. — Reuters

Israel's defence minister summoned the country's military and security chiefs to Tel Aviv on Friday in the wake of the US air strike that killed senior Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

As Iranian officials vowed revenge, the government of America's closest ally in the Middle East gave no immediate public response to the deaths of Soleimani and of Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Read more: Qasem Soleimani — the general who became an Iran icon by targeting US

But Israel Army Radio said the military had gone on heightened alert, amid fears that Iran could strike through its regional allies such as Tehran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah to the north, or through Palestinian militant group Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

“They will wait for the right moment to exact revenge, perhaps by firing into Israeli territory through Shia militias in Syria and perhaps even from Gaza,” Ron Ben-Yishai, a commentator for Israeli news outlet Ynet, wrote on its website.

In Gaza, Hamas — which has long enjoyed financial and military support from Tehran — condemned Soleimani's killing and sent its “dearest condolences” to Iran.

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Greece, Defence Minister Naftali Bennett called senior commanders together on Friday morning for a “situational assessment,” ministry officials said.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter the Mount Hermon ski resort — which lies in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights close to the fortified frontier with Syria — had been closed “following an assessment of the situation.”

He added: “There are no further instructions to the residents of the Golan Heights area and routine activities continue as normal.”

Israel has long regarded Soleimani as a major threat. In August last year the military said it had foiled a Quds Force attack, administered by Soleimani, involving multiple drones from Syria.

And Israel accused him of leading Quds Force efforts to establish a precision guided missiles programme for Hezbollah.

Israeli media commentators said that ministers in Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government had been asked not to comment publicly on Soleimani's killing.

“The goal is clear: not to unnecessarily complicate Israel and keep the message as unified as possible,” said Dana Weiss, chief political analyst for Israel's Channel 12 news.

But Yair Lapid, an opposition lawmaker, congratulated US President Donald Trump on Twitter for killing those responsible for “murderous terrorist acts from Damascus to Buenos Aires” and that Soleimani's “blood is forfeit.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 03, 2020 01:49pm
Do not blame Israel for all ills in the Middle East.
Recommend 0
alamgir
Jan 03, 2020 02:21pm
the US must have weight up the consequences
Recommend 0
London
Jan 03, 2020 02:43pm
Qasem Soleimani.was the major military official who defeated ISIS and was threat to Israel’s occupation
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 03, 2020 02:44pm
What if Iran assassinated a US commander?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

I.A. Rehman
The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

January 03, 2020

Rana Sanaullah’s demand

GIVEN the facts so far apparent, Rana Sanaullah’s demand that a judicial probe be conducted into the drug ...
January 03, 2020

Revenue jitters

THE visit that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh recently paid to the offices of the Federal...
Updated January 03, 2020

More threats

Conflict suits no one, least of all two countries armed with nuclear weapons.
Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...