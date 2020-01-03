Abu Dhabi announces $200m for SMEs

ISLAMABAD: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has announced an allocation of $200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Pakistan, Finance Adviser to PM Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tweeted on Thursday.

The adviser said “the money will be spent on small business promotion and jobs. This support is testimony to the expanding economic relations and friendship between our countries.”

The crown prince directed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to release the amount in order to assist the Pakistani government’s efforts to create a stable and balanced national economy that will help achieve the country’s sustainable development.

The announcement highlighted that the initiative was launched on the sidelines of Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan which aims to support economic projects in the country.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2020