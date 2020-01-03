DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 03, 2020

Abu Dhabi announces $200m for SMEs

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 03, 2020

Email

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has announced an allocation of $200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Pakistan, Finance Adviser to PM Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tweeted on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV/File
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has announced an allocation of $200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Pakistan, Finance Adviser to PM Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tweeted on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has announced an allocation of $200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Pakistan, Finance Adviser to PM Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tweeted on Thursday.

The adviser said “the money will be spent on small business promotion and jobs. This support is testimony to the expanding economic relations and friendship between our countries.”

The crown prince directed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to release the amount in order to assist the Pakistani government’s efforts to create a stable and balanced national economy that will help achieve the country’s sustainable development.

The announcement highlighted that the initiative was launched on the sidelines of Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan which aims to support economic projects in the country.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2020

Pak UAE Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ts
Jan 03, 2020 08:10am
China should release cpec funds asap
Recommend 0
Kareem
Jan 03, 2020 08:26am
Great work IK! This 200 billion investment must be utilized in education.
Recommend 0
Neal
Jan 03, 2020 08:59am
@Kareem, million not billion
Recommend 0
Murtaza
Jan 03, 2020 09:04am
Sorry but this is peanuts for any economy..
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

I.A. Rehman
The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

January 03, 2020

Rana Sanaullah’s demand

GIVEN the facts so far apparent, Rana Sanaullah’s demand that a judicial probe be conducted into the drug ...
January 03, 2020

Revenue jitters

THE visit that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh recently paid to the offices of the Federal...
Updated January 03, 2020

More threats

Conflict suits no one, least of all two countries armed with nuclear weapons.
Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...