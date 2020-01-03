495 lawmakers fail to submit statements of assets with ECP

ISLAMABAD: Top political leaders, federal and provincial ministers and constitutional office holders are among 495 lawmakers who failed to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities with the Election Commission of Pakistan by the due date (December 31).

According to details released by the ECP, those who failed to meet their legal obligation include 166 members of the National Assembly, 32 members of the Senate, 190 members of the Punjab Assembly, 82 members of the Sindh Assembly, 85 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 40 members of the Balochistan Assembly.

The defaulting NA members include former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The list also includes Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, his son-in-law Dr Imran Khattak, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi, Minister for Science and Tech­nology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Rail­ways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

Other such prominent members of the National Assembly include Syed Fakhar Imam, Amir Haider Azam Khan, Aamer Mehmood Kiyani, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Hussain Qureshi, Shazia Marri, Asif Zardari’s brother-in-law Mir Munawar Ali Talpur and Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti.

Prominent among women members of the National Assembly on the list include Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shau­zab, Maiza Hameed, Munaza Hassan, Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto and Nafeesa Khatak. Seven minority MNAs on the list are: Lal Chand, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Jai Parkash, Jamshed Thomas, Kesoo Mai Kheeal Das, Naveed Aamir and James Iqbal.

The 32 Senators who did not submit their statements of assets include Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Saleem Mandviwala, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Pir Sabir Shah, Mir Hasil Bijenjo, Musadik Malik and Sarfaraz Bugti.

Prominent among women senators include Sassui Palejo, Rukhsana Zuberi, Quratulain Marri and Mehar Taj Roghani.

The 190 members of the Punjab Assembly who failed to meet the mandatory legal requirement include Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and provincial ministers Mohammad Basharat Raja, Malik Mohammad Anwar, Yasir Humayun, Gulrez Afzal Gondal, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Zaheerud Din, Mehar Mohammad Aslam, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mohammad Hashim Dogar and Samiullah Chaudhry.

The 82 members of the Sindh Assembly who are yet to file statements include Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Sohail Anwar, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Syeda Shehla Raza.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2020