DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 03, 2020

Global bodies, allies alerted about threats from India: FO

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 03, 2020

Email

Ayesha Farooqui, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ayesha Farooqui, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said that global bodies and allies have been alerted about the threats from India.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in her maiden weekly media briefing said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written to UN Secretary General António Guterres and Security Council president Kelly Craft “comprehensively” apprising them about the threats to Pakistan due to intensified ceasefire violations and deployment of Indian troops along the Line of Control.

“We have shared our concerns and fears with international organisations and our partners as well,” she added.

Tensions between the troubled neighbours spiked sharply after Delhi annexed occupied Kashmir on Aug 5, 2019 by revoking the valley’s special constitutional status and remain high ever since because of the situation in the occupied region.

Indian army chief’s remarks denounced as reckless

Ongoing widespread protests in India against the controversial citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens renewed fears of Indian aggression. It is suspected that the Indian government may undertake a diversionary misadventure against Pakistan because of its worsening internal situation. Those concerns were strengthened by the deployment of missiles along the LoC and extra-ordinary movement of Indian troops.

The new Indian army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane further ratcheted up the tensions in his first media interview soon after assuming the command in which he said: “If Pakistan does not stop its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we reserve the right to pre-emptively strike at the sources of terror threat and this intent has adequately been demonstrated in our response during surgical strikes and Balakot Operation.”

The FO in a separate statement denounced Gen Naravane’s statement as reckless.

“We reject the new Indian Army Chief’s irresponsible statement regarding “pre-emptive strikes” across the LoC inside Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).”

The FO said that the Indian leadership should not be mistaken “about Pakistan’s resolve and readiness to thwart against any aggressive Indian move, inside its territory or AJK”.

The Indian army chief was reminded of Pakistan’s “befitting” response to “Balakot misadventure” in which two of their jets were downed and one of the pilots Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. The pilot was released days later amidst international efforts to defuse the stand-off.

Spokesperson Farooqui said that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts have exposed Indian government’s agenda for promoting Hindu nationalism at the cost of religious minorities. “The global community is now awakened to the threat to regional peace and security that the Hindutva driven policies of Indian government poses,” she maintained.

Responding to a question about the possibility of an OIC meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, she said: “We are working to optimally utilise all the OIC mechanisms to highlight the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the IOJK. In this context, a special session of OIC Foreign Ministers’ is also envisaged, for which work remains in progress.”

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2020

Pak India Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

I.A. Rehman
The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

January 03, 2020

Rana Sanaullah’s demand

GIVEN the facts so far apparent, Rana Sanaullah’s demand that a judicial probe be conducted into the drug ...
January 03, 2020

Revenue jitters

THE visit that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh recently paid to the offices of the Federal...
Updated January 03, 2020

More threats

Conflict suits no one, least of all two countries armed with nuclear weapons.
Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...