DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 03, 2020

3 Chinese nationals acquitted in ATM-skimming case due to lack of evidence

Naeem SahoutaraUpdated January 02, 2020

Email

The three had been charged with committing electronic crimes, cyber terrorism, fraud and forgery in 2018. — Dawn/File
The three had been charged with committing electronic crimes, cyber terrorism, fraud and forgery in 2018. — Dawn/File

A district court in Karachi acquitted three Chinese nationals on Thursday of charges of committing cyber terrorism and ATM-skimming due to lack of evidence.

The FIA had detained Xu Zhuping, Zhang Qiaocheng and Zhong Shaowen and charged them with committing electronic crimes, cyber terrorism, fraud and forgery in different localities of Karachi in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge (South) Amjad Ali Bohio pronounced his verdict, earlier reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The judge wrote in his order that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused persons and the court was thus acquitting them of the charges by extending them the benefit of the doubt.

The judge also directed the prison authorities to release them forthwith, if their custody was not required in any other case.

Read | ATM users — beware of the skimmer

According to the prosecution, Qiaocheng and Shaowen were allegedly spotted under suspicious circumstances around an ATM machine installed at a Habib Bank Limited (HBL) branch on Abdullah Haroon Road in January 2018.

Later, the FIA officials captured them while allegedly trying to insert a skimming device at the said ATM machine "thereby committing unauthorised access to the critical infrastructure information system with an intention to cause damage to the public property", the prosecution added.

Separately, the court also acquitted Zhuping in an identical case of skimming an ATM machine of the Muslim Commercial Bank branch on Tipu Sultan Road.

According to the prosecution, the accused had "illegally accessed the consumers’ data and withdrawn Rs650,000 by using forged ATM cards in an unauthorised manner".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...
Updated January 01, 2020

New year challenge

At the start of this new year, let us all, and not just the government, embrace the coming decade with an open mind.
Updated January 01, 2020

Facebook vs Kashmir

For Kashmiris and those lobbying for their rights, social media in its current form is more curse than blessing.
January 01, 2020

Welfare of trans people

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf cards to members of the transgender community in...