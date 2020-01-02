3 injured, over a dozen feared trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Sukkur

More than a dozen people are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Sindh's Sukkur district on Thursday evening, rescue sources said.

At least three people including a child were pulled out of the debris in an injured condition. They were shifted to Sukkur's Civil Hospital for first aid.

Rescue sources said at least 15 to 17 people are still feared to be trapped under the rubble. A crane has been called to lift the debris from the site.

The building, located on Sukkur's busy Station Road, was constructed above a few shops and housed 4-5 families. While rescue efforts are ongoing, authorities are yet to ascertain how many people were present in the building at the time of the collapse.

Rescuers faced difficulties after the building collapse caused a power blackout in the area.

More to follow.