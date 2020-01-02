DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 02, 2020

Stocks continue to soar for second consecutive day as mutual funds, banks spring into action

Dawn.comJanuary 02, 2020

Email

The stock market soared on Thursday, continuing its rally from the previous day, with the benchmark KSE-100 index crossing the 42,500-point mark by 2:20pm. – File Photo
The stock market soared on Thursday, continuing its rally from the previous day, with the benchmark KSE-100 index crossing the 42,500-point mark by 2:20pm. – File Photo

The stock market soared on Thursday, continuing its rally from the previous day, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing at 42,480 to register a rise of over 1,080 points (2.54 per cent).

Combined with yesterday's rally, the market has risen 4.28pc or 1,745 points since the start of the new year (YTD).

Yesterday, the market had closed at 41,400, rising 665 points (an increase of 1.64pc) in what analysts said was a result of the “new-year euphoria” coupled with positive macroeconomic indicators for the year ahead.

In the past week, on days when the market has risen, the gains have usually been erased by day-end as investors turned to profit-taking – a trend that was broken yesterday after the market continued rising till the closing bell. Analysts said investor optimism was further buoyed by macro indicators such as inflation, which came in at 12.63pc for Nov ’19, meeting the market’s expectations.

Talking to Dawn.com, a fund manager at an asset-management company, said the most probable reason for today's rally was participation of mutual funds as underweighted funds took positions for the year ahead, encouraged by the optimism seen in the past two days.

He said recently there was a recomposition of the KMI index with changes in weights assigned to major companies such as the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Dawood Hercules (DH), Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC) and Lucky Cement (LUCK) among others.

"With the recent recomposition, many mutual funds that had not previously participated are taking fresh positions, which contributed to today's surge."

Ali Asghar Poonawala, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, was of the opinion that today's rally was bolstered by news of tax relaxations on inter-corporate dividend, announced recently.

"There is also a strong expectation on the street that interest rate will be lowered this year, which is bound to boost investors," he added. Poonawala said bank treasuries were "very active" today, taking their positions in anticipation of rate cuts.

On the whole, investor activity remained high throughout the day, with around 283 million shared traded, an almost 19pc increase over the 238m shares that exchanged hands a day ago.

Analysts said the political situation of the country had also added to today's rally after news emerged that the government and the main opposition party, PML-N, had come to an agreement over amendments to the Army Act, which will be put up for vote in Parliament soon.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...
Updated January 01, 2020

New year challenge

At the start of this new year, let us all, and not just the government, embrace the coming decade with an open mind.
Updated January 01, 2020

Facebook vs Kashmir

For Kashmiris and those lobbying for their rights, social media in its current form is more curse than blessing.
January 01, 2020

Welfare of trans people

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf cards to members of the transgender community in...