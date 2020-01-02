Anti-Islamic slogans spray-painted near London mosque

Anti-Islamic graffiti was painted on the walls of a building close to the North Brixton Islamic Cultural Centre in London, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, police were called to a building near the mosque and cultural centre at 11am (GMT) after receiving reports about anti-Islamic slogans being painted on the wall.

"Inquiries are ongoing at this time as part of a full investigation," said the metropolitan police in a statement, adding that they are working with local authorities to ensure that "the offensive remarks are removed as soon as possible," the publication added.

The police said: "All members of our communities have the right to go about their daily life without fear of verbal, physical or written abuse. The Met does not tolerate any form of discrimination [...] we are committed to tackling offences like this as thoroughly as possible," The Guardian reported.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan denounced the incident, stating he was "disgusted to hear that Islamophobic slogans have been spray-painted near the North Brixton Islamic Centre".

"Let me be clear: all prejudice is cowardly and criminals will face the full force of the law," he added.

This is not the first incident in the city which has targeted Muslims.

In 2018, citizens living in London reported receiving anonymous letters containing hate material targeting Muslims.

The letters were titled ‘Punish A Muslim Day’ and were sent to families in East London, asking them to celebrate the day on April 3, 2018. The letters detailed a point system for each act of hatred against the Muslims and also suggested a reward for it.