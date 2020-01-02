DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 02, 2020

Text messaging services only partially restored in occupied Kashmir: report

Dawn.com | APJanuary 02, 2020

Email

The partial restoration of text messaging services has angered citizens who mourned the fact that they were unable it get in touch with their loved ones as the new year rolled in. — Reuters
The partial restoration of text messaging services has angered citizens who mourned the fact that they were unable it get in touch with their loved ones as the new year rolled in. — Reuters

Contrary to earlier claims, authorities in occupied Kashmir have only partially restored text messaging services for the residents of the valley almost five months after India revoked the region's special autonomy and imposed a strict communications lockdown, First Post reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, local government spokesman Rohit Kansal had said that the authorities will restore text messaging services in the region from Dec 31 "after reviewing the situation".

Read more: India's clampdown in occupied Kashmir has crossed 150 days — here's everything you need to know

However, according to First Post, text messaging services have only be restored for some cellular providers and not all.

The region's top administrative official, Baseer Khan, confirmed on Wednesday that text messaging services have only been restored for the users of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. Meanwhile, an Airtel official stated that the order to restore services is "under implementation", the report added.

The partial restoration of text messaging services has angered citizens who mourned the fact that they were unable it get in touch with their loved ones as the new year rolled in, added the publication.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...
Updated January 01, 2020

New year challenge

At the start of this new year, let us all, and not just the government, embrace the coming decade with an open mind.
Updated January 01, 2020

Facebook vs Kashmir

For Kashmiris and those lobbying for their rights, social media in its current form is more curse than blessing.
January 01, 2020

Welfare of trans people

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf cards to members of the transgender community in...