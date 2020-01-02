DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 02, 2020

Govt seeks injunction on SC orders regarding army chief extension till review decision

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 02, 2020

Email

On Nov 28, 2019, a three-member bench of the SC announced that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will remain the COAS for another six months, during which the parliament will legislate on the extension/reappointment of an army chief. — Reuters/File
On Nov 28, 2019, a three-member bench of the SC announced that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will remain the COAS for another six months, during which the parliament will legislate on the extension/reappointment of an army chief. — Reuters/File

The federal government on Thursday filed a civil miscellaneous petition with the Supreme Court, seeking a stay order on the apex court's Nov 28, 2019 verdict regarding the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The petition requested that a stay order remain in effect until a decision on the government's review petition on the verdict has been made.

On Nov 28, 2019, a three-member bench of the SC announced that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will remain the COAS for another six months, during which the parliament will legislate on the extension/reappointment of an army chief.

In response to this, the federal government submitted a review petition on Dec 26, 2019, against the top court's verdict, seeking for it to be set aside.

The review petition was filed after the government said it found "glaring omissions and mistakes" in the SC verdict, arguing that a directive to the legislature could be given by courts only to avert a situation of unconstitutionality or illegality, not to convert a convention into a codified law. Thus the apex court could not interfere in the legislative domain or assume a parallel legislative function, it contended.

Through the Nov 28, 2019 verdict, the petition had argued, the Supreme Court stepped into the shoes of the executive, substituting its opinion, when the Constitution never empowered the court to settle the tenure or terms and conditions of the army chief.

Meanwhile the petition filed on Thursday, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, asks for the SC verdict on the army chief's extension to not be implemented until a verdict is announced on the review petition filed by the government.

It also asks for the previously filed review petition to be included in the latest application and for the constitution of a larger bench, comprising five judges, to hear the review petition.

Cabinet approves amendments to Army Act

However, on Wednesday, in adherence to the court's Nov 28 decision, the federal cabinet approved proposed amendments to the Constitution and the Army Act in order to give a three-year extension to the army chief.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s order to remove ambiguity in rules on the issue of extension in the army chief’s tenure, the government also decided to introduce the amendment bill in parliament on Friday (today) after building a consensus with the opposition on the matter.

“According to an amendment, the maximum age limit for an army chief will be 64 years and this will be applied in case of extension in his term, but the regular age limit of COAS will be 60 years,” a cabinet member said, insisting that it would be the prime minister’s prerogative whether to give extension to the army chief in future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously extended Bajwa's tenure through a notification in August 2019, but the top court suspended it on Nov 26, 2019, due to irregularities in the manner of extension.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...
Updated January 01, 2020

New year challenge

At the start of this new year, let us all, and not just the government, embrace the coming decade with an open mind.
Updated January 01, 2020

Facebook vs Kashmir

For Kashmiris and those lobbying for their rights, social media in its current form is more curse than blessing.
January 01, 2020

Welfare of trans people

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf cards to members of the transgender community in...