DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 02, 2020

Pope sorry for slapping woman

AFPUpdated January 02, 2020

Email

A frame grab taken from a hand out video made available by Vatican Media on January 01, shows a lady (L) grabbing at Pope Francis' hands as he greets Catholic faithful as he arrives to celebrate New Year's Eve mass in Vatican City on December 31, 2019. — Handout/VATICAN MEDIA/AFP
A frame grab taken from a hand out video made available by Vatican Media on January 01, shows a lady (L) grabbing at Pope Francis' hands as he greets Catholic faithful as he arrives to celebrate New Year's Eve mass in Vatican City on December 31, 2019. — Handout/VATICAN MEDIA/AFP

VATICAN CITY; Pope Francis apologised on Wednesday for slapping a woman who had grabbed him as he greeted a crowd of devotees, shortly before he delivered a speech denouncing “every form of violence against women.”

The image of a visibly annoyed Pope Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of an admirer as he walked by Catholic faithful on New Year’s Eve instantly went viral on social media. A personal apology followed.

“We lose patience many times,” he confessed.

“It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday,” the head of the Catholic church said before celebrating Mass at the Vatican.

Twitter enthusiasts commented on the pontiff’s prompt riposte to the exuberant woman.

Pope Francis had greeted children before the Nativity scene on Saint Peter’s square and was turning away when a woman who had crossed herself then cried out something, yanked his hand and almost caused him to fall.

The 83-year-old pope grimaced and scowled before managing to break free, slapping her hand twice as a security guard intervened.

The pontiff continued his tour, walking with some difficulty while maintaining a slightly greater distance from visitors, and gradually relaxed again as he met with other children.

Twitter comments revealed some support for his instinctive reaction.

“I’m not a Catholic, but the woman is wrong. It even seemed as if the Pope experienced pain at one moment,” one comment read. Others were less favourable, however.

“Yikes. She was totally wrong but his reaction was not very Pope like,” another commented.

The blessing of God for all, he said, was “not magic but requires patience, patience and love.” The pontiff then repeated “patience and love” in a comment that was not contained in a text distributed to media ahead of time and which seemed to be his reaction to what had occurred the night before.

The pope is known to enjoy greeting the public, and also has a reputation for speaking his mind and having a determined temperament.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TQ
Jan 02, 2020 09:03am
Pope Francis is an honest person. Love him.
Recommend 0
jan
Jan 02, 2020 09:10am
He was wrong to do that but a very human reaction, Otherwise this pope has been a breath of fresh air, the best pope in living memory
Recommend 0
Mirza Mandvi
Jan 02, 2020 09:17am
This shows the double face of people who say something and do not follow it by heart?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A wasted year

A wasted year

The govt failed to address the challenges of running a democratic dispensation by diluting principles and practices.

Editorial

Updated January 02, 2020

Decline in terrorism

After nearly two decades of gut-wrenching violence that claimed thousands of lives, Pakistan has turned a corner.
January 02, 2020

Climate 2020

THE decade past had begun with predictions of an impending climate change catastrophe, and it has ended with the...
January 02, 2020

Health crises

THE past year proved to be injurious to the collective health of Pakistanis. The already paltry federal health ...
Updated January 01, 2020

New year challenge

At the start of this new year, let us all, and not just the government, embrace the coming decade with an open mind.
Updated January 01, 2020

Facebook vs Kashmir

For Kashmiris and those lobbying for their rights, social media in its current form is more curse than blessing.
January 01, 2020

Welfare of trans people

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf cards to members of the transgender community in...