India has installed lethal weapons at LoC: Masood

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated January 02, 2020

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiri activists chant slogans at a rally organised by Pasban-i-Hurriyat on Wednesday. Most of the participants were from divided families. Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, chairman of Pasban-i-Hurriyat, an organisation of post-1989 migrants from held Jammu and Kashmir, regretted that while the world was celebrating the advent of New Year, it had forgotten the plight of Kashmiris who were braving fascism of the BJP government in India.—Dawn
QUETTA: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Indians have installed lethal weapons at the Line of Control, which reveals highly aggressive designs of the Modi government against Pakistan.

Speaking to the media at Governor House here on Wednesday, he said that the nefarious designs of Indian rulers were not only dangerous for Pakistan, but also a big threat to the peace of the entire region.

He said that fake and counterfeit maps [of the region] had been released by India, but Pakistan had given a splendid response to this farce.

He said that Islamabad had been raising voice for the Kashmir cause since Aug 5 last year [when India snatched from the occupied valley the special and autonomous status it had been enjoying since 1947] and the Kashmiri people were thankful to the 220 million people of Pakistan for their unwavering support.

“Indian aggressive desig­ns are a great threat to the regional peace and security of the entire subcontinent. In case of a war, India must be ready for deadly results,” Sardar Masood warned.

“We are grateful to the people of Balochistan who have been staging demonstrations and protest rallies across the province to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir,” the AJK president said. “I’m visiting Quetta to thank the people of Balochistan on behalf of their Kashmiri brothers.”

He said: “India has installed lethal and deadly weapons at the Line of Control and most of these weapons are being used against the innocent people of [Azad] Kashmir. The world community must take notice of this situation.”

Sardar Masood said both Pakistan and India had nuclear capability and, therefore, consequences of a war between them would be disastrous for the entire region.

Replying to a question, he rejected as baseless propaganda the Indian claims about the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Muslim countries not supporting the Kashmir cause.

Responding to another question, the AJK president said that stories regarding compromise on the Kashmir cause were also baseless and categorically denied any contact with India in this regard.

“Without the consent of the Kashmiri people, the Kashmir issue will not be resolved,” he reiterated.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2020

Fastrack
Jan 02, 2020 08:27am
India understands only one language. Lesson of 2019 and henceforth.
Recommend 0
Duleep
Jan 02, 2020 08:43am
India has right to protect its borders.
Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Jan 02, 2020 08:45am
And your definition of lethal weapon is...
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jan 02, 2020 08:48am
Kashmirs will get internet soon, they are peaceful now.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jan 02, 2020 08:52am
India is coming to you. Wait and watch.
Recommend 0

