Today's Paper | January 01, 2020

Chinese national held for beating traffic police constable in Karachi

Imtiaz AliJanuary 01, 2020

Police have launched an investigation into the incident after lodging a first information report against the suspect. — Photo by Hufsa Chaudhry/Dawn.com
A Chinese national was arrested and booked on the charge of beating up a traffic policeman who prevented him from parking his car in a no-parking zone in Karachi's Qayyumabad area on Wednesday, according to officials.

They said that the foreigner was trying to park his vehicle in a no-parking area near Imtiaz Super Market at Qayyumabad.

Traffic police constable Amir, who was posted at Zaman Town traffic section, tried to prevent him from parking his car there following which the Chinese national beat up the constable and tried to run, said superintendent of police (SP) traffic Korangi district.

Members of the public present at the scene got hold of the Chinese citizen before he could escape and handed him over to police.

The Zaman Town traffic section officer handed over his custody to Korangi Industrial Area police, which has launched an investigation into the incident after lodging a first information report against the suspect, according to a press release issued by the traffic police.

