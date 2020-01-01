DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 01, 2020

Despite extreme differences, Centre willing to work with Sindh to benefit citizens: Asad Umar

Dawn.comJanuary 01, 2020

Email

Federal Minister for Planning, Development &amp; Reforms Asad Umar addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Asad Umar addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Asad Umar on Wednesday said there shouldn't be any politics on matters relating to the improvement of citizens' lives, adding that the Centre is willing to work with the Sindh government for the betterment of the province's people.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Umar said every political party had the right to politicking but "this should not be done on issues impacting the lives of citizens".

"No doubt we have extreme differences with the Sindh government," he said, adding that "the Centre will not let these differences come into play when working with the Sindh government to improve citizens' lives".

"From our side, this is the approach and [we] hope that the Sindh government will also adopt the same approach so that projects for the improvements of citizens' lives can be worked on as soon as possible."

Umar said two months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to appoint him as the focal person for the implementation of the Centre's projects in Sindh. He said the consensus after today's meeting was that progress [on the projects] had improved but difficulties that needed to be overcome persisted.

In response to a question regarding whether today's meeting was held to appease the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) after PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had offered them a partnership in the Sindh government in exchange for quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led coalition government, Umar said today's meeting had been decided prior to Bilawal's announcement.

"I don't want to say much about that, he has a right to do politics. Given the difficulty that PPP is in today and the way in which their roots with the people have been weakened, they will make some efforts," he said.

Inaugurating four development projects in Karachi on Monday, Bilawal had offered MQM an "equal number of ministries in Sindh" if they helped in toppling the PTI-led government in the Centre.

The MQM-P did not outright reject the move but described it as a "non-serious attempt".

MQM AND PPP, MQM AND PTI, PPP AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmed
Jan 01, 2020 03:53pm
It is the job of opposition to cry foul and work to "topple" the government. There is nothing about the betterment of citizens in their mind. Just self interest.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

2020 hindsight

2020 hindsight

Inevitably, much of the good, the bad and the ugly will carry over into the 2020s.

Editorial

Updated January 01, 2020

New year challenge

At the start of this new year, let us all, and not just the government, embrace the coming decade with an open mind.
Updated January 01, 2020

Facebook vs Kashmir

For Kashmiris and those lobbying for their rights, social media in its current form is more curse than blessing.
January 01, 2020

Welfare of trans people

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf cards to members of the transgender community in...
December 31, 2019

Economy in 2020

THE incoming year will be a decisive one for the economy. The stabilisation that saw a tortured start in 2019 is set...
December 31, 2019

Bustard business

ACCORDING to findings by the Houbara Bustard Commission, the internationally protected migratory bird’s population...
Updated December 31, 2019

Bangladesh series

The shift in Bangladesh’s stance has upset the Pakistan Cricket Board which has asked the BCB to explain its reluctance.