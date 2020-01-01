DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 01, 2020

Temperature in Karachi drops to season's lowest on first day of new year

Qazi HassanUpdated January 01, 2020

Email

Citizens warm their hands around a makeshift fire in Karachi. — APP
Citizens warm their hands around a makeshift fire in Karachi. — APP

New Year's Day in Karachi saw temperature falling as low as nine degrees Celsius as citizens struggled to keep themselves warm in the face of unprecedented cold weather.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department Director Sardar Sarfraz, the lowest temperature for this winter season was recorded on Wednesday.

"The current cold wave in Karachi is expected to last for the next two days," he said, adding that temperature may drop as low as eight degrees Celsius in the coming days.

"Siberian winds, blowing from the West at an average speed between 30 and 35 kilometres per hour, will also bring down the temperature during the day to around 20 degrees." He added that normal temperatures during the day for the season are between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

"From Jan 4 to Jan 6, the temperature will rise as the wind system shifts to Balochistan. However, temperature may drop again after Jan 7," he predicted.

He added that the entire country, and not just Karachi, was witnessing temperature which was colder than usual.

Meanwhile, National Forecasting Centre Director Zaheer Babar said on Wednesday that Skardu broke a 40-year record after reporting the lowest temperature, -20.7 degrees Celsius, during Dec 2019.

"Previously, the lowest the temperature had fallen in Skardu was -17.2 degrees Celsius in 1961. In Dec 2018, the temperature was -13.6 degrees Celsius, -9 degrees Celsius in Dec 2017 and -10.2 degrees Celsius in Dec 2016."

Additional input from Imtiaz Ali and APP

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 01, 2020 02:36pm
Welcome to the peak of the winter season on the first day of the newly started Gregorian year and decade of 2020 in the great and the biggest city of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
MarK
Jan 01, 2020 02:55pm
With gas load shedding, it must be feeling like 5 C!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

2020 hindsight

2020 hindsight

Inevitably, much of the good, the bad and the ugly will carry over into the 2020s.

Editorial

Updated January 01, 2020

New year challenge

At the start of this new year, let us all, and not just the government, embrace the coming decade with an open mind.
Updated January 01, 2020

Facebook vs Kashmir

For Kashmiris and those lobbying for their rights, social media in its current form is more curse than blessing.
January 01, 2020

Welfare of trans people

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf cards to members of the transgender community in...
December 31, 2019

Economy in 2020

THE incoming year will be a decisive one for the economy. The stabilisation that saw a tortured start in 2019 is set...
December 31, 2019

Bustard business

ACCORDING to findings by the Houbara Bustard Commission, the internationally protected migratory bird’s population...
Updated December 31, 2019

Bangladesh series

The shift in Bangladesh’s stance has upset the Pakistan Cricket Board which has asked the BCB to explain its reluctance.