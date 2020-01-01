DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 01, 2020

Nadra sets up desks to register transgender persons for health cards

Ikram JunaidiUpdated January 01, 2020

Email

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, along with members of the transgender community, addressing a press conference on Tuesday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad / White Star
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, along with members of the transgender community, addressing a press conference on Tuesday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

ISLAMABAD: Special desks have been established at National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) centres for the registration of transgender persons so that Sehat Insaf cards could be provided to them.

“Community members just have to declare themselves as transgender and in this regard a simple procedure will be adopted as only their personal confirmation is enough. There is no req­uire­ment of documentation from any other office in this regard,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Each transgender person would be able to get medical treatment of Rs720,000 from as many as 300 private and public sector hospitals which have been put on a panel to provide health services to deserving people.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that cards would be issued to transgender persons so that they could get medical facilities free of cost.

Dr Mirza said the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) had started giving health cards to all transgender persons who were registered by Nadra and had a CNIC.

He said the new registration system at Nadra would be linked with the office responsible for issuing health cards to provide them the facility without any hurdle and on an immediate basis.

“I suggest to all members of the community to start registering themselves as a transgender person with Nadra to avail services of the Sehat Sahulat Programme. Nadra has been asked to provide maximum assistance to transgender persons in their registration process,” he said.

“Now all transgender persons are eligible to avail health facilities under the health insurance scheme. Health cards would cover all medical services for them from normal disease to surgery,” he said.

Dr Mirza said the government would seek assistance from the leaders of the transgender community to guide others to get registered with Nadra.

“The government is fully committed to protecting their basic rights and issuing health cards to them is ample example of its priority of improving their health. This decision would further improve the soft image of the country in the world,” he said.

While sharing details of the programme, the SAPM said a total of 6.8 million families had been provided Sehat Insaf cards and the government was making efforts to target all 15m deserving persons by the end of 2020.

He said the Sehat Sahulat programme was launched in 84 districts where a total of 300 private and public sector hospitals had been put on a panel to provide health services under it.

He said that on the prime minister’s directives, all families were being given Sehat Insaf cards in Tharparkar and tribal districts while around 50pc of the country’s people living below the poverty line would benefit from the scheme.

Dr Mirza added that transgender persons were among the most vulnerable people in society and the incumbent government had taken up the responsibility of giving them a sense of ownership.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

2020 hindsight

2020 hindsight

Inevitably, much of the good, the bad and the ugly will carry over into the 2020s.

Editorial

Updated January 01, 2020

New year challenge

At the start of this new year, let us all, and not just the government, embrace the coming decade with an open mind.
January 01, 2020

Facebook vs Kashmir

FACEBOOK often struggles with its principles regarding freedom of speech for users versus its bottom line, which...
January 01, 2020

Welfare of trans people

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaf cards to members of the transgender community in...
December 31, 2019

Economy in 2020

THE incoming year will be a decisive one for the economy. The stabilisation that saw a tortured start in 2019 is set...
December 31, 2019

Bustard business

ACCORDING to findings by the Houbara Bustard Commission, the internationally protected migratory bird’s population...
Updated December 31, 2019

Bangladesh series

The shift in Bangladesh’s stance has upset the Pakistan Cricket Board which has asked the BCB to explain its reluctance.