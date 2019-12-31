In pictures: Revellers around the world usher in the new decade

Sydney rings in the New Year with a huge fireworks display, kicking off celebrations for billions around the world.

Revellers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and, of course, President Donald Trump.

Sydney ushered in the new in the New Year with a huge fireworks display, kicking off celebrations for billions around the world and ringing in the new decade.

A look at how the world is celebrating the arrival of 2020:

PAKISTAN

Children play during the last sunset 2019, in Islamabad on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. — AFP

A boatman gives a ride to tourists during the last sunset of 2019 at Lake View Point, in Islamabad on Tuesday. — AFP

Commuters ride along a road during the last sunset 2019, in Islamabad on Tuesday. — AFP

A man rides a donkey cart against the last setting sun of 2019 in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP

Travellers wait to board a train on the eve of New Year in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP

Children light candle to welcome the New Year in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP

A man prays during the last sunset of 2019, in Quetta on Tuesday. — AFP

People enjoy camel ride along a beach during the last sunset of 2019, in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP

A family takes selfie on a beach during the last sunset of 2019, in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP

Youths jump for a picture during the last sunset of 2019, in Karachi on Tuesday. — AFP

NEPAL

Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire perform as they take part in a New Year celebration ceremony known as 'Tamu Lhosar' in Kathmandu on Tuesday. — AFP

Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire react as they take part in a New Year celebration ceremony known as 'Tamu Lhosar' in Kathmandu on Tuesday. — AFP

A member of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire looks on as he takes part with others in a New Year celebration ceremony known as 'Tamu Lhosar' in Kathmandu on Tuesday. — AFP

Gurung girls wearing a traditional costume pose as they take part in Tamu Lhosar parade, marking the beginning of the Gurung community's new year, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire perform as they take part in a New Year celebration ceremony known as 'Tamu Lhosar' in Kathmandu on Tuesday. — AFP

A member of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire dances as he takes part with others in a New Year celebration ceremony known as 'Tamu Lhosar' in Kathmandu on Tuesday. — AFP

INDIA

Indians prepare a huge kite to welcome the New Year in Ahmadabad, India, on Tuesday. — AP

Girls with their faces painted in the digits of number 2020, pose for a selfie during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Students cheer as they release balloons during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday. — Reuters

A girl gets her face painted in the digits of number 2020 during celebrations to welcome the New Year at a school in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday. — Reuters

People feed seagulls ride during the last sunset of the year at the Sangam area, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Allahabad on Tuesday. — AFP

People take an evening boat ride during the last sunset of the year at the Sangam area, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Allahabad on Tuesday. — AFP

AUSTRALIA

Crowds gather to watch New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Mizuki (L) and Tsubasa take a selfie as they wait to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. — Reuters

The midnight fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2020. — Reuters

Fireworks explode to welcome in the New Year over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House, as seen from Cahill Expressway during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2020. — Reuters

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020. — AFP

A long exposure image shows ships passing under the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour at the end of the Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. — Reuters

THAILAND

Revellers arrive early to watch the New Year countdown outside a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on December 31, 2019. — AFP

Revellers take a selfie while arriving for a New Year countdown party outside a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on December 31, 2019. — AFP

Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2020. — Reuters

Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2020. — Reuters

Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2020. — Reuters

CHINA

Pro-democracy protesters and people gather at the promenade of Tsim Sha Tsui district as they they take part in a rally and to celebrate the new year’s eve, in Hong Kong on Tuesday. — AFP

Pro-democracy protesters take part in a march along the promenade of Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong on Tuesday. — AFP

Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Anti-government protesters tear down Christmas and New Year's decorations during a demonstration on New Year's Eve outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Lunar New Year of the Rat decorations are displayed for sale at a shopping mall in Beijing, China , on Tuesday. — Reuters

Lunar New Year of the Rat decorations are displayed for sale at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Performers rehearse before a New Year's Eve countdown event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic headquarters in Bejiing, on Tuesday. — AP