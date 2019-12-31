New Year's Eve: Special security arrangements, traffic plans implemented across country

As the country rings in the new year on Tuesday night, authorities in various parts of the country have sprung into action with strict administrative and security arrangements for the occasion.

Karachi

Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has instructed police to take additional security steps for New Year's Eve, with special attention to churches, the seaside area, as well as other public venues.

Additionally, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani removed a ban on pillion riding for the occasion after directives from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the commissioner's spokesperson, the ban on the display of weapons, possession of firearms and one-wheeling has been maintained.

Earlier, the city administration had announced that the Seaview beach – a popular recreation spot among residents of the metropolis – will remain open to the public on New Year’s Eve.

Peshawar

Foolproof security arrangements have been completed in Peshawar, officials said.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Zahoor Babar Afridi said a special plan had been implemented, which included deployment of around 1,000 officials around the city.

He said checking at entry and exit routes of the city had been made more stringent while anti-riot squads had been stationed at various places.

Additionally, police patrolling has been increased in Phase 7, Phase 5, Aman Chowk, FC Chowk, GT Road, Dilazak Road and Ring Road, he added.

Islamabad

The police has made an elaborate security plan for New Year’s Eve in the capital, deploying 2,000 personnel to maintain order.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar issued directives for the deployment of police contingents in key places, shopping centres and markets. He added that people should behave and avoid any irresponsible activities.

Following the IGP’s directives, all police officials will ensure deployment in their respective areas, a statement issued by the department reads. Police commandos will be deployed in some areas while frequent police patrols will be carried out, it added.

The city police chief added that traffic police will coordinate with the police to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Lahore

The city's traffic police has asked parents to cooperate with authorities, urging them not to allow children to ride motorcycles. Officials emphasised that no individual will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

SP Traffic Hammad Raza Qureshi said security arrangments were complete. He said 1,400 wardens including 12 DSPs, 55 inspectors and 170 patrolling officers would be stationed across the city to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Raza said all office staff had also been appointed on field duty.

The Punjab home department had also asked divisional police chiefs across the province to increase security around churches on New Year’s Eve.

Quetta

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code — a law that bans public gatherings for the maintenance of law and order — has been imposed in Quetta.

Pillion riding and aerial firing have also been banned.

Murree

A traffic plan has been devised by the City Traffic Police in Murree in connection with New Year’s Eve in Murree Circle, following orders from Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mohammad Bin Ashraf.

Under the plan, Mall Road will be closed to all traffic on New Year’s Eve, and traffic wardens will be deployed in Murree.

Underage drivers and motorcycle drivers without helmets or without registration plates will be banned. Strict legal action will be taken against violators of traffic rules and squads have been formed to act against vehicles with tinted windows.

“Tourists and visitors are advised to cooperate with the traffic police and follow traffic rules strictly for their own safety and the safety of others,” appealed Murree traffic police spokesperson Muzammal Abbasi.