December 31, 2019

Bride beaten to death in Lahore by ‘husband, in-laws’ a day after marriage

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 31, 2019

A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws a day after her marriage on Walton Road. — Reuters/File
LAHORE: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws a day after her marriage on Walton Road.

According to the first information report lodged by Suleman Khan, the brother of the deceased Sawera, she was subjected to torture by her husband and his family members over unidentified reasons.

He stated that Sawera got married to Asif Jan of Shama Colony on Dec 28. When he visited Jan’s house along with his family members the next morning to see Sawera, they found her in-laws taking her to a hospital in an ambulance, Khan added.

He said when they reached the private hospital, the doctors refused to attend to her, calling it a police case due to bruises on various parts of her body. The doctors told them that she had already died, Suleman claimed, adding that they later rushed her to a government hospital where medics confirmed her death.

He claimed that his sister was allegedly tortured to death by her husband and his family members.

Police sent the body to morgue for autopsy and started an investigation into the allegations after lodging a case against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2019

Violence against women
Pakistan

