'We are owning you': PM Imran launches health card scheme for transgender community

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Sehat Insaf Card for members of the country's transgender community.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the launch in Islamabad, the premier lauded the government team for coming up with the idea to provide health insurance to transgenders.

"Sadly, there is not a realisation in our country what kind of hardships transgenders face," he said, adding that the government had decided to take responsibility of the community by providing health cards.

"The objective behind this is that our government is owning you," he told the audience, which comprised many members of the transgender community.

Prime Minister Imran regretted that the previous governments did not play the role that they should have for the creation of an excellent humanitarian and justice system in the country. On the other hand, he said, the PTI government despite inheriting "the most difficult economic conditions in Pakistan's history" had decided to lift the weaker segments of society through the health insurance scheme.

He assured the transgender community that the government will ensure their "complete protection" and work to eliminate the negative attitudes prevalent against them.

The premier reiterated that while his government spent 2019 trying to stabilise the economy, it will create jobs, facilitate industries, and improve ease of doing business in the upcoming year.

He announced that the government's flagship programme Ehsaas will be expanded and a ration card will be introduced so poor families can purchase food using it. The government will also open additional langars (soup kitchens) near low-income localities "so that no one remains hungry in Pakistan", he said.

"I am very hopeful that 2020 will be a year of progress and bringing prosperity to the people," the prime minister added.