Bilawal offers MQM ministries in Sindh in exchange for breaking alliance with PTI

Dawn.comUpdated December 30, 2019

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks at an inauguration ceremony of development projects in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday offered Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ministries in Sindh in exchange for the party breaking off its alliance in the Centre with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

"Topple it, topple it, topple Imran's government," he said at a ceremony in Karachi, where he inaugurated four development projects on Monday.

"We will give you equal number of ministries in Sindh. The only condition is that you send Imran home," the PPP chairman said.

MQM is one of PTI's allies in the federal government and its MNAs Farogh Naseem and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui hold the federal ministries for law and information technology, respectively.

During his address today, Bilawal said if MQM breaks off its alliance with PTI and manages to get Sindh its share in resources, the provincial government will "stand by [MQM] for the sake of Karachi's people".

"Today or tomorrow, all the facilitators, all the allies [of PTI] will have to take this decision, will have to save Pakistan and end Naya Pakistan," Bilawal said.

When asked about Bilawal's comments, Karachi mayor and MQM leader Waseem Akhtar said: "Our party might sit and hold a discussion on this, what can be done in future. It's not about me."

Karachi's development important for all

Bilawal, in his speech today, also criticised the PTI government over the decision to remove 800,000 people from the Benazir Income Support Programme, saying that it was "cruel and unjust to snatch Rs1,000 from poor women in this economic situation".

He regretted that residents of shantytowns "were being made homeless" in extreme winter and urged the mayor of Karachi to halt any anti-encroachment drive that was underway in the city so that people will not be exposed to the cold weather.

He told a crowd of supporters that PPP had initiated several development projects in Karachi, which include the construction of two bridges and an underpass which, Bilawal said were "obviously very important for Karachi's communication network" and will help in improving the city's traffic woes. He said that Karachi's development was important for the entire country, not just the city's residents.

"PPP government is the only government in the country that is working and we can show that," he said but acknowledged that his party's efforts to provide health, education and other facilities to Sindh's people were not enough to "meet the demand".

He lamented that the federal government was not providing Sindh its rightful share in resources and funds, adding that the PPP cannot "compromise" on the province's rights.

"At the same time, we will have to think and come up with a way to expand the scope of our development. How can we work more with fewer funds," he said, adding that public-private partnership was one way to work on mega-development projects.

Asma
Dec 30, 2019 05:12pm
good political move
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Dec 30, 2019 05:13pm
A strategic move to save the nation.
Recommend 0
Adnan
Dec 30, 2019 05:21pm
"cruel and unjust to snatch Rs1,000 from poor women in this economic situation"... spot on Bilawal but just a clarification; this economic situation is because of you and your family who snatched billions of dollars from this country. How do you sleep at night or sleep at all?
Recommend 0
ilyas
Dec 30, 2019 05:22pm
The lust for power is such a disgusting thing that it makes a man worst then any beast of a worst kind. Instead of focusing on common man, the power hungry so called current politicians just want to have a Government so that they can make money and build empires unaware of the fact that it takes no longer then a few seconds for the angels to extract soul from any body.
Recommend 0
Paggri Sambhal
Dec 30, 2019 05:37pm
But few days back you had labelled them as mercenaries!
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 30, 2019 05:39pm
Go Bilawal - you and the PPP have done such a great job in Karachi and interior Sindh. Education, health, law and order - you name it - perfect in Sindh. You really deserve to to be the next PM.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 30, 2019 05:49pm
Bilawal is acting like his grand father Zulfiqar Bhutto who was responsible for breaking west from east Pakistan!! This is high act of treason and we all know what the punishment is!!!
Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Dec 30, 2019 05:57pm
If Imran khan gone, no one will get what they thinking. Whole political system will collapse. They know that. Imran khan will street power which they will not be able to handle
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 30, 2019 06:25pm
No thanks.
Recommend 0

