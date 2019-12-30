DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 30, 2019

South Africa's du Plessis criticises cricket's 'Big Three' move

AFPDecember 30, 2019

Email

Faf du Plessis was asked about his opinion about plans for an annual 'Super Series' of one-day games, involving the so-called 'Big Three' of India, Australia and England. — AP/File
Faf du Plessis was asked about his opinion about plans for an annual 'Super Series' of one-day games, involving the so-called 'Big Three' of India, Australia and England. — AP/File

South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis believes cricket needs more, not fewer, elite nations.

Speaking after South Africa's 107-run win in the first Test against England on Sunday, Du Plessis was asked his opinion about plans for an annual 'Super Series' of one-day games, involving the so-called 'Big Three' of India, Australia and England, with one other country to be invited on a revolving basis.

"The last year or so you can see what's going on in terms of the big three countries," he said.

"There's a lot of movement going towards that, a lot more matches being played against the top three, or big three. It's probably better if you include more teams, better to grow the game as much as you can."

Du Plessis pointed out that there was inequality of fixtures, especially in Test cricket, with new Test nations such as Ireland and Afghanistan struggling to get fixtures.

"There's a lot of smaller nations not playing a lot of Test cricket, they're actually playing less," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saqib
Dec 30, 2019 04:17pm
It is simple , make a group minus big three
Recommend 0
Dr Malaria
Dec 30, 2019 04:25pm
Pakistan should also organize CPEC cup and invite China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Turkey to play in it
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 30, 2019

Police body cams

EXCEPT perhaps for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it fares comparatively better, the police force in the eyes of the ...
December 30, 2019

Polio mess

THE outgoing year has proved a devastating one for the anti-polio campaign. As 2019 progressed, reports about the...
December 29, 2019

Clipping NAB’s wings

Perhaps it is time to shut down NAB and focus on strengthening the writ of the state across the board.
December 29, 2019

Militant cell

A FEW days ago, the Punjab counterterrorism force and a military intelligence agency smashed a ‘media cell’ of ...
December 29, 2019

Home-based workers

AT a recent discussion held at the Karachi Press Club, speakers representing the Home-based Women Workers Federation...