OIC should raise effective voice for Indian Muslims, Kashmir: FM Qureshi

Dawn.comDecember 29, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference in Multan on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that an effective voice should be raised from the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over the issue of an anti-Muslim law in India and violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has already raised its voice over these issues. "Indian government has deprived students of education and patients of medical treatment in occupied Kashmir [...] internet remains cut off," he added.

"We are aware of our responsibilities and all possible diplomatic steps are being taken in this regard," he said, adding that "Indian designs will be unveiled" before the global community.

The minister said that he took up the issue with other Islamic countries and suggested that an OIC meeting of foreign ministers should be convened. He added that he received positive response in this regard.

Radio Pakistan on Sunday reported that the OIC has decided to convene a meeting on the grim human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the enactment of the anti-Muslim law in India.

The state-run radio service, while quoting the Kashmir Media Service, said the ministerial level OIC meeting is expected to be held in Islamabad in April 2020.

Talking about Indian steps to "jeopardise regional peace and security situation", Qureshi during his press conference said that India has cut the fence along the line of control from five points and installed BrahMos and spike missiles. "What does this indicate?" he questioned.

He added that India itself was divided over the newly passed citizenship law and quoted Indian political leader P. Chidambaram as saying that the legislation was in violation of the Indian constitution and would be struck down by Indian courts.

Read more: Explainer: What does India's new citizenship law mean?

The foreign minister said that although the Indian judiciary didn't fulfill expectations of people in the Babri mosque case, it will quash this controversial law.

He said that the controversial legislation crossed all thresholds of tolerance in India, pointing out that since protests against the law erupted, 25 people have been killed, hundreds have been arrested, and thousands of cases have been lodged. Irreparable loss to the image of India has been done among the global community, he said.

