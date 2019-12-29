DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 29, 2019

CNG stations open in Karachi for 12 hours

Talqeen Zubairi | Dawn.comDecember 29, 2019

Email

Previously, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, which had announced opening CNG stations at 8pm on Thursday, extended the closure till Friday 8pm. — APP/FIle
Previously, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, which had announced opening CNG stations at 8pm on Thursday, extended the closure till Friday 8pm. — APP/FIle

Hordes of citizens in Karachi made a beeline for compressed natural gas (CNG) stations on Sunday morning after operations resumed temporarily from 7am until 7pm.

Previously, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), which had announced opening CNG stations at 8pm on Thursday, extended the closure till Friday 8pm.

Sources say the SSGCL has held a meeting with the CNG leaders' association during the past few days.

During the meeting, it was decided that a proper schedule will be announced in the next week according to which gas supply for CNG stations will be ensured.

On Saturday, the Sindh government held the Centre responsible for the ongoing gas shortage in the province.

Speaking at a news conference, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani mocked Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan over allegations that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not allowing the federal government to lay down a gas pipeline in the province.

Following a visit to the SSGCL headquarters in Karachi a day prior, Ayub had said the provincial government had not given the company the "right of way" for a long time, which he said was the fundamental reason CNG shutdowns were taking place in Sindh.

Ghani took exception to Ayub's statement, saying the provincial cabinet had received two projects, which the federal government pursued and the Sindh government had gone "out of its way to solve Centre's problem".

While Ayub had placed "complete responsibility" for the gas shortage on the Sindh government and the PPP government, Ghani said: "We are not getting gas in any department and the blame has been put on the provincial government. The federal government is responsible, this is the job of the federal government."

He said that under Article 158 of the Constitution, the province that produces the gas has the first right to it, after which the remaining gas can be distributed to other provinces.

The provincial information minister said that despite the fact that Sindh has produced 70 per cent of the country's gas, the province continued to experience gas load shedding and shortages.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Dec 29, 2019 01:06pm
We need presidential system for now.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 29, 2019

Clipping NAB’s wings

Perhaps it is time to shut down NAB and focus on strengthening the writ of the state across the board.
December 29, 2019

Militant cell

A FEW days ago, the Punjab counterterrorism force and a military intelligence agency smashed a ‘media cell’ of ...
December 29, 2019

Home-based workers

AT a recent discussion held at the Karachi Press Club, speakers representing the Home-based Women Workers Federation...
Updated December 28, 2019

Laudable Saudi move

This can be called the most positive outcome of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan’s one-day visit to Islamabad.
December 28, 2019

Power tariff hikes

THE decision by Nepra, the power-sector regulator, to apply yet another hike in the price of power is a reminder ...
December 28, 2019

Age of superstition

AS people from around the world tried to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse, some families in Karachi made their...