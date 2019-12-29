DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 29, 2019

Pakistan to restore Kabul embassy services today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 29, 2019

Email

Earlier, the Afghan authorities announced reopening of their Peshawar consulate that also remained closed for nearly three months. — APP/File
Earlier, the Afghan authorities announced reopening of their Peshawar consulate that also remained closed for nearly three months. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan embassy in Kabul is set to restore its full consular services on Sunday (today) after a gap of nearly two months.

The embassy made this announcement over Twitter saying: “@PakEmbKabul is happy to announce that it would be resuming its full consular services with effect from Sunday, 29 December, 2019”.

The embassy had suspended the services on Nov 4, citing concerns about safety and security of its staff. The decision was taken after harassment of some Pakistani diplomats in the Afghan capital where embassy vehicles were hit by motorcycles.

However, a few days after suspending the consular operations, the embassy started issuing health visas as the closure had hit Afghans intending to visit Pakistan hard. A large number of Afghans visit Pakistan for medical treatment, connecting with family members living here, education and business. The consular section on an average receives about 2,000 applications and issues up to 1,500 visas on a daily basis.

Earlier, the Afghan authorities announced reopening of their Peshawar consulate that also remained closed for nearly three months.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TruthMatters
Dec 29, 2019 10:28am
Pakistan Should consider sealing the border crossings indefinitely until Afghans learn to show some appreciation for the hospitality they receive and discontinue ‘maligning’ the country through media and government channels.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 29, 2019

Clipping NAB’s wings

Perhaps it is time to shut down NAB and focus on strengthening the writ of the state across the board.
December 29, 2019

Militant cell

A FEW days ago, the Punjab counterterrorism force and a military intelligence agency smashed a ‘media cell’ of ...
December 29, 2019

Home-based workers

AT a recent discussion held at the Karachi Press Club, speakers representing the Home-based Women Workers Federation...
Updated December 28, 2019

Laudable Saudi move

This can be called the most positive outcome of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan’s one-day visit to Islamabad.
December 28, 2019

Power tariff hikes

THE decision by Nepra, the power-sector regulator, to apply yet another hike in the price of power is a reminder ...
December 28, 2019

Age of superstition

AS people from around the world tried to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse, some families in Karachi made their...