DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 28, 2019

UAE minister discusses ties with PM, president

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 28, 2019

Email

Emirati Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Maba­rak Al-Nahyan on Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for discussing possibilities of expanding bilateral ties. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Emirati Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Maba­rak Al-Nahyan on Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for discussing possibilities of expanding bilateral ties. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Emirati Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Maba­rak Al-Nahyan on Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for discussing possibilities of expanding bilateral ties.

Talks in both meetings focused on promotion of trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism, an official said.

The UAE Embassy in a Twitter posting said Mr Nah­yan discussed “bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them”.

The visit, which is part of growing exchanges between Pakistan and Arab countries, took place a day after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud toured Islamabad. Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan had also visited Pakistan a fortnight ago and Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa too had on Dec 14 travelled to Abu Dhabi.

President Alvi told Mr Nah­yan that Pakistan was endea­voring “to further streng­then the existing bilateral engagement at all levels”.

He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed close and cordial fraternal relations based on solid foundations of a shar­ed faith, culture and heritage.

He appreciated the UAE efforts for promoting regio­nal peace and stability.

President Alvi said that 1.6 million strong Pakistani community was a bridge between the two countries.

In his meeting with PM Khan, the UAE minister, besides discussing ways of enhancing bilateral relations, also touched upon “several regional and international issues of mutual interest”. They also deliberated on cooperation in the fields of investment, economy, culture, development and agriculture.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 28, 2019

Laudable Saudi move

COMING at the end of a year that has held quite a few shocks for Pakistani diplomacy, the news that Saudi Arabia is...
December 28, 2019

Power tariff hikes

THE decision by Nepra, the power-sector regulator, to apply yet another hike in the price of power is a reminder ...
December 28, 2019

Age of superstition

AS people from around the world tried to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse, some families in Karachi made their...
Updated December 27, 2019

BISP tumult

The BISP must not become a regime for handing out goodies to those who vote for certain politicians.
December 27, 2019

Young hero

“THE teenage years of the Twenty-First Century are nearly over,” reads the UN year-end review of the past ...