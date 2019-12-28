UAE minister discusses ties with PM, president

ISLAMABAD: Emirati Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Maba­rak Al-Nahyan on Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for discussing possibilities of expanding bilateral ties.

Talks in both meetings focused on promotion of trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism, an official said.

The UAE Embassy in a Twitter posting said Mr Nah­yan discussed “bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them”.

The visit, which is part of growing exchanges between Pakistan and Arab countries, took place a day after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud toured Islamabad. Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan had also visited Pakistan a fortnight ago and Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa too had on Dec 14 travelled to Abu Dhabi.

President Alvi told Mr Nah­yan that Pakistan was endea­voring “to further streng­then the existing bilateral engagement at all levels”.

He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed close and cordial fraternal relations based on solid foundations of a shar­ed faith, culture and heritage.

He appreciated the UAE efforts for promoting regio­nal peace and stability.

President Alvi said that 1.6 million strong Pakistani community was a bridge between the two countries.

In his meeting with PM Khan, the UAE minister, besides discussing ways of enhancing bilateral relations, also touched upon “several regional and international issues of mutual interest”. They also deliberated on cooperation in the fields of investment, economy, culture, development and agriculture.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2019