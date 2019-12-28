First batch of dual-seat JF-17 aircraft rolled out

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra has achieved yet another remarkable milestone by rolling out the first batch of eight dual-seat JF-17 aircraft on Friday.

To mark the momentous occasion, a grand ceremony was held at the Aircraft Manufacturing Factory, Kamra. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Executive Vice President of Aviation Indus­tries of China (AVIC) Hao Zhaoping also attended the ceremony as guests of honour.

PAC chairman Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad in his welcome address highlighted the salient features of the project. The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China National Aero-Tech­nology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) also signed an agreement for co-production of Chinese commercial aircraft.

Highlighting the time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, the Chinese ambassador said the JF-17 was a testimony of Sino-Pak friendship and mutual cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the air chief congratulated the PAC and CATIC on the successful accomplishment of 2019 production target and completing the first eight dual-seat JF-17 aircraft in a record time of five months.

He said that the serial production of the dual-seat variant was a landmark development for the JF-17 programme and a true manifestation of everlasting friendship between both countries. He said that the JF-17 Thunder was the backbone of the PAF.

Later, the Air Chief also inaugurated the JF-17 Dual-Seat Integration facility at Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. The facility will enable PAF to integrate avionics and weapon systems of choice with JF-17 aircraft, ultimately providing the much needed self reliance and operational flexibility.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2019