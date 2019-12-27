PM Imran says 2020 will be 'year of growth' at PSX awards ceremony in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with President Arif Alvi arrived in Karachi for a day-long visit on Friday.

An awards distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Stock Exchange is underway at the Governor House, in which the prime minister is participating as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said that the government needs to always remember why Pakistan was created.

"It was created on the founding principles on which the riyasat of Madina was created."

"Business creates wealth and a country cannot advance until there is wealth creation," said PM Imran.

Wealth creation is only possible when the business community prospers, he said, adding that it was the government's task to facilitate them.

Speaking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that it was important to have "kept NAB away from the business community because it was a big hurdle in their way".

The premier assured the business leaders present at the gathering that he will continue to meet with them as he does, at least every once in two months.

The premier regretted that profit-making was misconceptualised in the country and confused with profiteering over the past few decades. "We want people to make money [...] we will see that there is ease in doing business."

He said the path to progress had begun after a difficult period in the first year of the government's rule. "But the rupee has stabilised now and investers have confidence. 2020 will be the year of growth now.

"We will especially focus on small and medium enterprises. We continue to devise ways on how to serve them better," said PM Imran.

"We will encourage investment and businesses and we will also divert our attention to job creation."

The premier also spoke of how tourism is a sector which can facilitate the realisation of that goal.

The premier will later hold meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders belonging to the party's Sindh chapter as well as members of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Additionally, he will be briefed on the progress of the projects being funded in the city by the federal government.

PM Imran had announced a "comprehensive package" for Karachi in August. "The federal government is drafting a comprehensive package to end the decades of neglect and suffering of the people of this great metropolis," he had tweeted.

The prime minister's announcement had come in the backdrop of at least 11 people, including a child, losing their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi.

Subsequently, in September, he constituted a high-level committee to work out plans to address issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

The premier had last visited the city in October and met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, as well as MNAs and MPAs from PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Additionally, he had met with a delegation from a transportation company to discuss transport issues in the metropolis.

More to follow.