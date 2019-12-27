DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 27, 2019

'Ordinance passed to insulate business community from NAB,' says PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated December 27, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking in the awards distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Stock Exchange at the Governor House in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking in the awards distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Stock Exchange at the Governor House in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the passage of a new ordinance which will "insulate the business community" from the scrutiny of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The premier's announcement came during an awards ceremony of the Pakistan Stock Exchange at the Governor House in Karachi to which he had been invited as the chief guest.

The prime minister said that the business community had always expressed their fear of the institution when they met with him, as it was "free to probe anyone".

"It is our contention that NAB should engage in scrutiny of public office holders only. For the business community, there is the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) and other institutions as well as the courts."

He said it was important to have taken this step because "NAB had become a major hurdle in the way of the business community".

The premier assured the business leaders present that the government's economic team will always be available to assist them and that he will continue to meet with them as he does, at least every once in two months.

He said that the state will not only ensure that its citizens are provided dignity, it will ensure the implementation of "equal justice for all".

These are the two principles on which an ordinary country can become a great one, he said, adding that the state of Madina provides the perfect example to learn from as it lead on all fronts, whether scientific or business.

"The more we concentrate on why Pakistan was created, the clearer our roadmap ahead will be. Whether it is business or our foreign policy, the roadmap lies in the country's vision."

The prime minister said Pakistan was envisioned on the same founding principles on which the state of Madina was created. He said the business community plays a very important role in the realisation of this vision.

"Business creates wealth and a country cannot advance until there is wealth creation," said PM Imran.

"Wealth creation is only possible when the business community prospers," he said, adding that it was the government's task to facilitate them with "ease of doing business".

"It was a great feat for us that despite having inherited a bad economy, with institutional collapses all around, we were able to jump 28 points up on the ease of doing business index of the World Bank," said the premier.

The premier regretted that profit-making was misconceptualised in the country and confused with profiteering over the past few decades. "We want people to make money [...] we will see that there is ease in doing business."

He said the path to progress had begun after a difficult period in the first year of the government's rule. "But the rupee has stabilised now and investers have confidence. 2020 will be the year of growth now.

"We will especially focus on small and medium enterprises. We continue to devise ways on how to serve them better," said PM Imran.

The premier also spoke of how tourism can facilitate job creation, especially with Pakistan being recently ranked as the number one holiday destination by Condé Nast. He said this will facilitate job creation for the youth and will bring in much-needed foreign exchange.

"This is potentially a very big avenue which we have yet to fully explore."

'Pakistan given a thumbs up'

Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, while addressing the ceremony, said that Pakistan's economy is on an upward trajectory and that its performance was being acknowledged by all the major foreign financial institutions.

"Members of the Asian Development Bank reported to their board that Pakistan's performance warrants the provision of special instruments," he said.

Sheikh said that after a period of four years, portfolio investers had expressed their confidence in the country and invested in excess of $1bn. He said that the foreign direct investment had witnessed a 87 per cent increase in the first five months of the current financial year as compared to the past year.

"All the investers, evaluators, analysts, agencies and organisations whose task it is to monitor the economies of countries, have all given Pakistan a thumbs up.

"They are all saying Pakistan has stabilised. Pakistan is on its way to long term growth. And these are all good signs."

He said that Pakistan was also undergoing institutional development. "People come and go but our growth rate is never sustained because we do not focus on the development of our institutions."

He said that it is the prime minister's vision to have competent people run the government and given the responsibility to improve the state of institutions.

"For the first time, we gave the State Bank autonomy and let them draft the monetary policy.

"We wish to empower all other institutions as well to make their own decisions."

He said that it was also decided that the private sector will be the engine of growth. "You must have seen it is not the case that PTI workers are being given coveted government jobs. No. We aim to provide you all these incentives so that you all can hold all the good quality jobs."

The finance advisor said that the government is also inviting options from the business community for better domestic production.

He also spoke of the government working hard to address all their concerns such as refunds, recalling that after a meeting with business leaders, Rs30bn in promissory notes had been converted to cash within 24 hours.

"Our government is different because we are here for you always."

Speaking of challenges that persist, the finance advisor said that the government is working to reduce inflation. "We did not increase petroleum prices in the last five government because there was no rise in prices globally," he explained, adding that an increase in fuel prices is the natural consequence of a global rise in prices.

He said domestic production is also a worry for the government as well as the role of women in the economy for which the government will continue to make efforts for improvement.

Premier's day-long visit to Karachi

The premier, who is on a day-long visit to Karachi, is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders belonging to the party's Sindh chapter as well as members of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Additionally, he will be briefed on the progress of the projects being funded in the city by the federal government.

PM Imran had announced a "comprehensive package" for Karachi in August. "The federal government is drafting a comprehensive package to end the decades of neglect and suffering of the people of this great metropolis," he had tweeted.

The prime minister's announcement had come in the backdrop of at least 11 people, including a child, losing their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi.

Subsequently, in September, he constituted a high-level committee to work out plans to address issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

The premier had last visited the city in October and met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, as well as MNAs and MPAs from PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Additionally, he had met with a delegation from a transportation company to discuss transport issues in the metropolis.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Dec 27, 2019 04:34pm
PM is a leader of the whole federation now and should concentrate even more on the non-PTI areas and works, so as not to deprive citizens of the country where his party is not in majority.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 27, 2019 04:35pm
Nice to learn that he remembers his voters in Karachi...sometimes....for one day at least.
Recommend 0
Arif ALI Farooqui
Dec 27, 2019 05:07pm
What progress will review by PM, there are no project in Karachi, have 3 problems, 1) Transport no new buses, Green high No progress since last 6 yrs, when will it start ? 2) when Kachara will clean in city, 3) KESC unable to provide Karachi. than no progress in these 3 matters. will PM will look into these, please. ?
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 27, 2019 05:08pm
PM khan doing nothing for the development and prosperity of the merged Ex-fata of pakistan
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 27, 2019 05:16pm
Until you tell MQM how much they can funnel from the projects and what the rest of PTI Karachi can there will be no movement
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 27, 2019 05:22pm
@BAXAR, 'Nice to learn that he remembers his voters in Karachi...sometimes....for one day at least.' Next time vote PTI in sind and progress with rest of country. Now address your grievances to PPP.
Recommend 0
Orpington
Dec 27, 2019 05:52pm
If wishes were Horses......
Recommend 0
Haris
Dec 27, 2019 05:57pm
I'm hearing same statement since last 20 years. Different governments, different prime ministers but same old slogan.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Dec 27, 2019 05:58pm
This man is an inspiration to all young Pakistanis everywhere.
Recommend 0
Amin S Arab
Dec 27, 2019 05:58pm
@Arif ALI Farooqui , Please forward this to his highness zordari. No Vote no Service
Recommend 0
Sher
Dec 27, 2019 05:58pm
@Arif ALI Farooqui , Why we have provincial Government, if PM has to discuss the these projects of any city, especially Karachi. Karachi has been and will still be ignored if PPP is in power in the Sindh Province, only PTI CM with Urdu Speaking background will be very very useful because of his knowledge and implementation skills.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 27, 2019 06:01pm
A challenging statement which most of his opponents, critics and foes might not agree with.
Recommend 0
Naveed
Dec 27, 2019 06:04pm
He is not PM. He is Mr. NATO.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 27, 2019 06:34pm
Power of COAS meeting.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 27, 2019 06:43pm
As long as businessmen are PTI supporters then ok why are others in jail with no trial or issues that don’t concern NAB
Recommend 0
Chacha
Dec 27, 2019 06:44pm
Why? Nab is for political opponents only. Wrong policy.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 27, 2019 06:50pm
PPP has destroyed Khi. IK and army should rid us of the mafia and help Khi.
Recommend 0
shero
Dec 27, 2019 07:01pm
so different laws for different groups
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 27, 2019 07:01pm
NAB is solely meant for political opponents and to clear the field for the chosen one. Businessmen need not fear it.
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Dec 27, 2019 07:03pm
When a misguided tool started affecting its own, an ordinance had to be introduced to save face. A bridle on NAB finally but for selfish reasons.
Recommend 0
Ss
Dec 27, 2019 07:04pm
Only politicians are corrupt. Not the military, judges or the businessman. Amazing country. NAB is a organ of the army just like the judiciary. Judges have been on the side of army since 1950.
Recommend 0
Nazmul
Dec 27, 2019 07:09pm
What will happen to the disadvantages of the economy of your country for the disqualification of you and PTI? Why nab not taking action in that regard? Take a judicial inquiry into this matter yourself. Someone can stand on the shoulders for a while. Managing the country is a completely different matter.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Dec 27, 2019 07:12pm
"'Ordinance passed to insulate business community from NAB,' says PM Imran" Obviously so. NAB is his own terror weapon, his hit man, of vengeance. This guy is totally deaf and blind to his own words and actions.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 27, 2019

BISP tumult

The BISP must not become a regime for handing out goodies to those who vote for certain politicians.
December 27, 2019

Young hero

“THE teenage years of the Twenty-First Century are nearly over,” reads the UN year-end review of the past ...
December 26, 2019

Mass transit woes

AFFORDABLE public transport and roads form the backbone of any economy. Not only do such fundamental services lead ...
December 26, 2019

Afghan children

“PEACE is more difficult than war,” said Abbas Stanikzai, the Afghan Taliban’s top negotiator, in an interview...