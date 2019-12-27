PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary in Liaquat Bagh

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will observe former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary today at Liaquat Bagh — the venue of her assassination — in Rawalpindi.

On December 20, 2007, Benazir was killed in a gun and bomb attack at Liaquat Bagh when she was leaving the venue after addressing a large public gathering in connection with the elections. This is the first time the party is staging a public gathering at the venue since the attack.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to address the gathering for which party workers and supporters from all over Pakistan arrived in Rawalpindi. The party has made arrangements for participants' stay in local hotels.

In a statement shared by PPP, Bilawal said Benazir was the "strongest chain of the federation of Pakistan" and those who assassinated her had "planned to break the chain but failed due to 'Pakistan khappe' slogan of President Asif Ali Zardari soon after the national tragedy".

He said Pakistanis will never forget their "brave leader, who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden and barefoot masses".

Ahead of today's event, the venue and roads leading to it were decorated with PPP flags and pictures of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir and Bilawal.

More than 50,000 seats have been arranged at Liaquat Bagh.

The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the district administration to provide all facilities and security for the event. Additionally, PPP has also made its own security arrangements.

Additionally, the court directed the district administration and police to provide Bilawal with adequate security upon his arrival in the city.

PPP had announced the rally at Liaquat Bagh. However, the district administration refused to give the party permission, citing security threats to Bilawal.

PPP city president Babar Sultan Jadoon immediately filed a petition in the LHC through his legal team challenging the decision of the district government. Yesterday, the LHC granted the party permission to hold the public meeting.

Senior party leader Sherry Rehman visited the site and inspected the arrangements ahead of today's event.

"After 12 years, the PPP is holding a public meeting and it is an attempt to dispel the perception that the party would not be able to arrange a jalsa in Rawalpindi," she said.

"It will be a sad moment for Bilawal Bhutto to visit the site where his mother was assassinated. It will also be difficult for all jialays (diehard party workers) to gather at the site and recall the tragic day."