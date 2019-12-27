Nepra approves Rs1.56 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved an increase of Rs1.56 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel adjustment cost of electricity consumed in October.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had sought an increase of Rs1.73 per unit. The raise will put an additional burden of Rs14.50 billion on electricity consumers.

The government has again put on operation furnace oil plants owing to lesser availability of gas to produce electricity.

On Thursday, Nepra chairman Tausif H. Farooq presided over a public hearing on a request for increase in power tariff in the wake of CPPA’s monthly fuel adjustments. Nepra does monthly and quarterly adjustments in power tariff.

During the hearing, the CPPA representative stated that 25.48pc of electricity was generated from hydel, 12.17pc from local gas and 25.41pc from imported LNG in October, but no electricity was produced from high speed diesel.

Hydropower projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday presided over a meeting to assess and review progress in construction of important hydropower projects, including Mohmand dam, Dasu hydropower project, Tarbela IV (extension) and Diamer- Bhasha dam.

The prime minister was informed that these projects will generate 9,620MW additional electricity and increase water storage capacity by 11.3 million acres feet. Owing to these projects, over Rs23bn will be spent on social welfare projects, which will create 23,000 jobs for youths.

The meeting was apprised that construction of Mohmand dam started in the middle of this year and would be completed by 2024. The project will store 1.2m acres feet of water and produce 800MW electricity.

Work on the Dasu hydropower project phase-I will begin next year and will be completed by 2024. This project will generate 2,360MW. Similarly, work on phase-II of the Dasu hydro­power project will start in 2025 and it will be completed in 2027. This will generate 2,160MW.

The meeting was informed that work on Diamer-Bhasha dam will also start next year and it will be completed by 2027. This project will help store 8.1m acres feet of water and generate 4,500MW electricity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government would ensure implementation of hydropower projects without any delay.

He directed the ministries concerned to pay special attention to resolution of the problems regarding hydropower projects.

