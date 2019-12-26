DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 26, 2019

IHC upholds appointment of Abrarul Haq as PRCS chairman

Tahir NaseerDecember 26, 2019

Email

Singer-turned-politician Abrarul Haq. — Photo courtesy Abrarul Haq's Twitter account
Singer-turned-politician Abrarul Haq. — Photo courtesy Abrarul Haq's Twitter account

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday upheld the appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrarul Haq as chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah also removed an earlier stay order against Haq's appointment.

PML-N leader and former chairman of the society Dr Saeed Illahi had moved the court against his premature removal from the post.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its decision on the petition after hearing arguments from both sides.

Dr Illahi had contended that he had been appointed for a period of three years as per rules and regulations and that his tenure would end on March 9, 2020.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar, however, informed the court that the government has already changed the rules for appointment of the chairman.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah remarked that the matter of appointment falls in the category of administrative issues being looked after by the prime minister.

In November, the PTI government had removed the former PML-N legislator from the chairmanship of the society without assigning any reason. President Dr Arif Alvi, in his capacity as head of the PRCS, had appointed Haq chairman of the society for three years.

PTI officials had said that Dr Elahi had been removed for openly criticising the government. Dr Elahi claimed that his removal was illegal because he had neither completed his tenure nor was there any cogent reason to remove him from the position.

Dr Elahi was appointed by the PML-N government as the PRCS chairman in 2014 and granted extension for another term in 2017.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Missing women

Missing women

The lack of women in public spaces is an unfortunate outcome in a country where a woman on a bike is a statement.

Editorial

December 26, 2019

Mass transit woes

AFFORDABLE public transport and roads form the backbone of any economy. Not only do such fundamental services lead ...
December 26, 2019

Afghan children

“PEACE is more difficult than war,” said Abbas Stanikzai, the Afghan Taliban’s top negotiator, in an interview...
Updated December 25, 2019

Flawed accountability

Unfortunately, the PPP and PML-N have been hoist by their own petard.
December 25, 2019

A.Q. Khan’s petition

FOR many years, the case of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has remained a mystery despite the dramatic ...
December 25, 2019

Khashoggi sentence

THE grisly murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate last year caused shock...