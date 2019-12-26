Govt files review petition in light of 'legal gaps' in SC verdict on army chief's extension

The federal government has submitted a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in a case pertaining to the extension/appointment of an army chief, announced Prime minister's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday.

The petition was submitted after a thorough review of the verdict by the government's legal team, she said.

"The review petition was filed because our legal team thoroughly, comprehensively, and closely reviewed all aspects of the decision and concluded that there are several legal gaps in the verdict," said Awan.

"[There are] flaws in the verdict, and legal and Constitutional faults surfaced in the decision. With due respect to the judiciary, the government wants rectification of the faults and has thus decided to file the review petition. The review petition is being filed ultimately in the higher public interest," she added.

The matter was brought to the Supreme Court's attention last month after Prime Minister Imran Khan granted a three-year extension to Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was supposed to retire on November 29. The top court had suspended the notification on November 26 due to irregularities in the manner of extension.

The three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by the then chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa, had directed the parliament to legislate on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months, after noting that there were no clear laws or rules on the matter. The court, after grilling the attorney general for three days over the matter, the court had decided that Gen Bajwa would remain chief of army staff (COAS) during the six-month period in which the parliament would draft laws regarding the extension and appointment of an army chief.

"We would like to emphasise that this crucial matter of the tenure of COAS and its extension, which has a somewhat chequered history, is before the Parliament, to fix for all times to come," wrote Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, a member of the three-judge bench which heard the case, in the court's 43-page judgment.

"It is now for the people of Pakistan and their chosen representatives in the Parliament to come up with a law that will provide certainty and predictability to the post of COAS, remembering that in strengthening institutions, nations prosper."

Speaking on Thursday, Awan said the option of legislation through the parliament, after filing the review petition, will remain intact, adding that Law Minister Farogh Naseem will brief the media in detail about this.

The petition, submitted by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, questions the legal aspects of the judgement.

"The Impugned Judgment is bad in law and facts. The same is completely without jurisdiction, void ab initio and of no legal effect," the petition reads

It further says that the order "suffers from material irregularities" which have "converted the process from being one in aid of justice to a process of injustice".

It also claimed that the court has "completely overlooked" the laws laid out in the Constitution as well as "vital laws".

Furthermore, it has been insisted that the petition has been filed "in the interest of public good".

