2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector, the military's media wing said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor identified the martyred soldiers as Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan.

In response to Indian ceasefire violations during the past 36 hours, the ISPR said, Pakistan Army troops damaged an Indian post in Haji Pir Sector and killed three Indian soldiers including a subedar. Additionally, ISPR said, a few had also been injured.

On Monday, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he said that the armed forces are "fully prepared to thwart any misadventure" or aggression for the country's defence.

The visit came as Indian and Pakistani troops had been exchanging fire across the restive border, with casualties caused on both sides.

"Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness," the army chief was quoted as saying in a tweet by the ISPR director general.

On Sunday, Indian and Pakistani troops had exchanged fire in some areas along the LoC but no casualties were reported from anywhere.

The military's media wing had reported on Saturday that the Indian army suffered heavy casualties and damage to its posts when the Pakistan Army responded to ceasefire violations from across the dividing line.

The heavily militarised LoC has been frequently witnessing ceasefire violations in a serious breach of the 2003 truce agreement between the two armies, causing mainly civilian casualties in different areas of AJK along the restive dividing line.

Earlier this month Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that the situation at the LoC could "escalate any time". Following this, the DG ISPR had cautioned that the "Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated that the Indian army chief's statement adds to Pakistan's concerns of a "false-flag operation".

He had warned that if India undertakes such an operation, "Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response".