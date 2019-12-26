2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR

DAWN.COM

Two Pakistan Army soldiers — Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan — were martyred in Indian ceasefire violations, DG ISPR said on Thursday. — Photos courtesy DG ISPR Twitter
Two Pakistan Army soldiers — Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan — were martyred in Indian ceasefire violations, DG ISPR said on Thursday. — Photos courtesy DG ISPR Twitter

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector, the military's media wing said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor identified the martyred soldiers as Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan.

In response to Indian ceasefire violations during the past 36 hours, the ISPR said, Pakistan Army troops damaged an Indian post in Haji Pir Sector and killed three Indian soldiers including a subedar. Additionally, ISPR said, a few had also been injured.

On Monday, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he said that the armed forces are "fully prepared to thwart any misadventure" or aggression for the country's defence.

The visit came as Indian and Pakistani troops had been exchanging fire across the restive border, with casualties caused on both sides.

"Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness," the army chief was quoted as saying in a tweet by the ISPR director general.

On Sunday, Indian and Pakistani troops had exchanged fire in some areas along the LoC but no casualties were reported from anywhere.

The military's media wing had reported on Saturday that the Indian army suffered heavy casualties and damage to its posts when the Pakistan Army responded to ceasefire violations from across the dividing line.

The heavily militarised LoC has been frequently witnessing ceasefire violations in a serious breach of the 2003 truce agreement between the two armies, causing mainly civilian casualties in different areas of AJK along the restive dividing line.

Earlier this month Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that the situation at the LoC could "escalate any time". Following this, the DG ISPR had cautioned that the "Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated that the Indian army chief's statement adds to Pakistan's concerns of a "false-flag operation".

He had warned that if India undertakes such an operation, "Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response".

Comments (10)

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 26, 2019 09:56am
Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajiun Every shaheed is a honor we stand united with our Pak Military against RSS. Thank you Quaid E Azam for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 26, 2019 09:58am
Both sides are loosing in India they don't show it on their media as it's obvious we both know where our soldiers are. How sad what RSS is doing to get votes and to divert attention from the nation wide Indian protest against new citizenship acts RSS started.
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Dec 26, 2019 09:58am
Poor soldiers on both sides have to pay the price of the respective Government's blunders at home, namely Musharraf's issue in Pakistan and the new anti-Muslim bill in India. Both India and Pakistan will easily be able to divert their respective nations' attentions to the situation at the borders.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 26, 2019 10:02am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioun. We are forever indebted for our jawan’s sacrifices. Long live Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Manish
Dec 26, 2019 10:20am
No one killed in Indian side
Recommend 0
Pak1
Dec 26, 2019 10:30am
RIP. India has only confirmed the death of one of their soldiers.
Recommend 0
faiq
Dec 26, 2019 10:35am
@Manish, how do you know??
Recommend 0
farid
Dec 26, 2019 10:42am
@Manish, Of course no one killed because you are the defense minister/RSS commander.
Recommend 0
farid
Dec 26, 2019 10:44am
Both countries are poor 3rd world countries. India should spend some money on it slums(the most famous in the world) and Pakistan should educate its people.
Recommend 0
Chand
Dec 26, 2019 10:45am
Come out of illusion. Coin has two sides. Mistakes can happen from both sides, be neutral
Recommend 0

