DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 26, 2019

‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse to darken skies today

Shazia HasanUpdated December 26, 2019

Email

An annular solar eclipse, said to be the last big celestial event of the year as it comes to a close, will occur on Thursday morning. — Photo courtesy NASA via CBS News
An annular solar eclipse, said to be the last big celestial event of the year as it comes to a close, will occur on Thursday morning. — Photo courtesy NASA via CBS News

KARACHI: An annular solar eclipse, said to be the last big celestial event of the year as it comes to a close, will occur on Thursday morning.

Starting at 7.30am (PST), it is to peak at 8.37am and go on till 1.06pm. The eclipse will be visible all over Pakistan, especially in Karachi and Gwadar, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

It said the celestial event will be visible in eastern Europe, northern and western Australia, eastern Africa, Pacific Ocean and Indian Ocean, and much of Asia, including Pakistan.

Dawn.com
Dawn.com

The solar eclipse is not a total eclipse but an annular one. This means the sun and the moon will be positioned in a way to form a “ring of fire” as the moon won’t be able to completely cover the sun. Hence its edges will be illuminated.

The rare and historic event will be completely different from the total solar eclipse that took place in August 1999 due to the ‘albedo effect’. It means that most of the radiation did not reach the ground and got deflected back into space because of cloudy skies. But this time there will be a clear sky. Therefore, there will be a direct impact of the radiation. Hence, people have been advised not to look at the sun with the naked eye during the eclipse as it may cause permanent eye damage or even blindness.

Superstitions, beliefs

Also there are several superstitions being associated with the celestial event. Some say it may bring about major changes in world politics with shifts in power. In the case of Pakistan, it may be remembered that the government fell within two months after 1999 solar eclipse.

Other beliefs include thoughts of fear. In ancient China, people used to counter the effects of a solar eclipse by getting together and screaming aloud. They believed that there was a big snake eating up the moon which needed to be stopped and scared away with the noise.

Also some believe expectant mothers should not go out when there is a solar eclipse and to stay away from sharp objects. Pregnant animals such as livestock, too, are brought indoors at such times.

There is also a belief that there are stage germs unleashed during a solar eclipse so all eatables are also kept covered or in the fridge.

Some countries announce a public holiday on such occasions.

People associate life and death with solar eclipses and therefore they offer additional prayers at this time. They may also sacrifice animals or give a little extra to charity. Special or ‘Kusoof’ prayers, as they are called, are also said in mosques of Pakistan and other Islamic countries.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Where did all the women go?

Where did all the women go?

The lack of women in public spaces is an unfortunate outcome in a country where a woman on a bike is a statement.

Opinion

Missing women

Missing women

The lack of women in public spaces is an unfortunate outcome in a country where a woman on a bike is a statement.

Editorial

December 26, 2019

Mass transit woes

AFFORDABLE public transport and roads form the backbone of any economy. Not only do such fundamental services lead ...
December 26, 2019

Afghan children

“PEACE is more difficult than war,” said Abbas Stanikzai, the Afghan Taliban’s top negotiator, in an interview...
December 26, 2019

Press freedom in 2019

BY all appearances, the significant decline in journalist killings around the world this year — the lowest level ...
Updated December 25, 2019

Flawed accountability

Unfortunately, the PPP and PML-N have been hoist by their own petard.
December 25, 2019

A.Q. Khan’s petition

FOR many years, the case of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has remained a mystery despite the dramatic ...
December 25, 2019

Khashoggi sentence

THE grisly murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate last year caused shock...