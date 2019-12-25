DAWN.COM

Nation celebrates Quaid's 143rd birthday

Dawn.comUpdated December 25, 2019

The day started with a change of guards ceremony at Jinnah's mausoleum. — DawnNewsTV


The 143rd birthday of the nation's founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today with traditional zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

The day started with a change of guards ceremony at Jinnah's mausoleum in Karachi. The national flag was been hoisted at all government and private buildings and special events have been planned for the day in order to shine a light on Jinnah's life and legacy, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail also visited Jinnah's mausoleum on the occasion.

Jinnah 'vindicated again'

In his message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi termed Jinnah as a "visionary man who envisaged a separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent".

Read: The Legacy of Mr Jinnah 1876-1948

"The acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and occupied Kashmir," said the president and urged the nation to "stand united and re-affirm our faith in his teachings".

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message for the nation, said that the "best way to pay homage to the Quaid on his birth anniversary is to adhere to his principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline".

Both the president and the prime minister said that the Indian government's move to strip occupied Kashmir's special status and its actions have "again vindicated the conviction of the great Quaid".

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also echoed similar sentiments, saying that "events taking place across the border have reaffirmed [Jinnah's] vision, political wisdom and far-sightedness".

"We can't thank the Quaid enough for his gift that is Pakistan," he tweeted.

Sindh Chief Minister Shah, while speaking to media outside Jinnah's mausoleum, said that it is imperative to remember that the first principle of Jinnah's teachings was 'Unity'. He was answering a question pertaining to coordination between Sindh government and Centre.

The chief minister told reporters about the recent Council of Common Interests meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran and attended by provincial chief ministers, and said that there had been "positive developments".

He also vowed to ensure that minorities' rights are protected in light of the founder's teachings and wished the Christian community a happy and safe Christmas.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid tribute to the nation's founder and added that Jinnah was a "leader, who believed in law and justice".

"A man of great vision who foresaw the importance of two separate nations," Qureshi tweeted. "72 years later Quaid’s worst critics concede that he was right."

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari noted that the nation had a "long way to go to realise the vision" of Jinnah.

"Our founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah & his vision for Pakistan — We have a long way to go to realise his vision but we must strive to achieve it," Mazari said in a tweet.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also tweeted on the occasion and said: "Happy Birthday Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Can’t thank you enough for having got us Pakistan. Those who opposed then are realising now. For them it’s beginning afresh now."

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 25, 2019 08:35am
Happy Birtday Honorable Jinnah! Thank you for Pakistan. Merry Christmas to all my Christian family all over the world and specially millions of Christians in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Dec 25, 2019 08:36am
Thank you Jinnah.
Recommend 0
Wasim
Dec 25, 2019 08:36am
He shares the birthday with the great Atal Vihari Vajpayee
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 25, 2019 08:41am
Happy birthday Quaid-i-Azam. Let’s all pledge to make his dream about Pakistan come true
Recommend 0
Ansar
Dec 25, 2019 08:52am
Its a time to think as a nation that what we did with the country the Quaid gave to us.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 25, 2019 09:20am
We Pakistanis look at the burning India today and salute the Quaid for his vision. Pakistan zindabaad.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 25, 2019 09:22am
Thank you Jinnah for taking us out of there. What a great gift freedom is.
Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Dec 25, 2019 12:44pm
Ask common people of Pakistan.. what Jinnah achieved for them.. A beggar country.. mother ship of terrorism.. Seeking a dole and slavery of USA, Saudi, Iran, Turkey, Malaysia, China, World Bank, IMF ..... Thank you very much Jinnah for demanding the creation of Pakistan.. it would have been a real pain to deal with so many zombies all at once.. We Thank Jinnah for now we can deal with them one by one.. Thank You Jinnah..
Recommend 0

