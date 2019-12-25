2020 to be year of uplift, new jobs, end to poverty: PM

ISLAMABAD: Amid prevailing economic crisis and inflation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday showed a ‘ray of hope’ to the nation by saying that 2020 will be the year of progress, development, alleviation of poverty and creation of jobs for the people.

“2019 was the year of difficulties as we had to overcome a huge deficit, but 2020 will be the year of economic stability and development and progress for Pakistan,” he said while addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan Post’s initiative for delivery of remittances by overseas Pakistanis through 500 designated post offices in various cities.

“2020 will be the year of progress and stability in which on the one hand people will get jobs and, on the other, poverty will be eliminated through Ehsas programme,” he added.

Terming the previous system of the country a remnant of British rule in the subcontinent, the prime minister said his vision of Naya [new] Pakistan was based upon discarding the old mindset and patronising merit system which in the past had badly hampered the functioning of all government departments. “The mindset of our officer is still that do not facilitate complainants and treat them rudely. But in Naya Pakistan we are trying to change this mindset,” he said.

Premier praises overseas Pakistanis’ contribution to the economy

The prime minister said that the establishment of the state of Madina also had taken time (and it happened) after the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) changed the mindset of the people.

Referring to the functioning of the Pakistan Post, he said that due to recent introduction of merit, it had turned into a profit-making entity.

“The West shifted from monarchy to democracy, but our countries went to the opposite side,” he observed and cited the progress of China due to introduction of merit system there under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang who had worked tirelessly for many decades.

Prime Minister Khan said that efforts were being made by his government to make the merit system prevail and counted recent drastic measures to make the PIA a profit-making organisation and curbing the losses of Rs100 billion in power sector.

Prime Minister Khan said that a scheme was on the anvil to give some sort of prizes or special cards, including the health cards, to the families of overseas Pakistani labourers to motivate them to send remittances through legal channels.

He appreciated overseas Pakistanis’ contribution towards the national economy and said that his government would take measures to facilitate them. “In the past, the embassies and missions did not look into their issues, but I have given special instructions and now special attention is being paid to their problems,” he added.

“Overseas Pakistanis will be given facilities and extra steps should be taken to resolve their issues. If they send remittances through legal channels, they should be given the incentives like Rs700,000 health cover, etc,” he said.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Post initiative would be helpful for those working in hard conditions abroad as a total of 500 centers would be functioning to facilitate them.

Minister for Communica­tions and Postal Services Murad Saeed gave an overview of the steps taken to make the Pakistan Post fully functional and profitable with the launch of various initiatives.

Communications Secre­tary Jawad Rafiq Malik in his welcome remarks briefed the participants about various achievements of the Pakistan Post during the last one and half years.

Under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative, launched on Tuesday, remittance beneficiaries by using the National Bank of Pakistan portal could collect their payments free of any charge from 500 post office locations.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2019