LHC allowed PPP to hold meeting at Liaquat Bagh on 27th: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that despite the federal government’s effort to create hurdles in the way of a public meeting in Rawalpindi, the party was granted permission by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to continue its preparation to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh on Dec 27.

“Apparently, Prime Minister Imran Khan is not willing to get the legislation about the chief of the army staff passed by parliament as he is trying to divide the opposition and the bill will not pass without its support,” he said at a press conference at PPP Media House.

He said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif should come back to the country and fulfil his responsibility to lead the opposition and Maryam Nawaz should also break her silence.

Says PM is not willing to get the legislation about the army chief passed by parliament

Accompanied by PPPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar, information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah, general secretary Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, spokesman for the PPP chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Nazir Dhoki, Mr Kaira said the PPP was observing the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh for the first time and workers of the party would ensure their presence at the public meeting from all over the country.

“The party had informed Rawalpindi’s district administration on Dec 1 and the administration informed the PPP just last night that the permission to hold jalsa at Liaquat Bagh on Dec 27 has been refused,” he added.

He said the PPP approached the high court and informed it about the situation and the party was allowed to continue preparations for the jalsa at Liaquat Bagh. “The administration is responsible for providing security. The PPP will give its future strategy in that jalsa,” he said.

Mr Kaira recalled that at the time when Benazir Bhutto had addressed the public meeting in Liaquat Bagh, the country was going through a dire situation and once more the situation demanded leadership. “Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the only leader who can provide that leadership to the country,” he said.

He said the date for the public meeting was announced at the PPP’s foundation day function in Muzaffarabad on Nov 30, but efforts were being made to stop its political activities.

Mr Kaira said holding a public gathering was the right of every party and the PPP would exercise that right. He thanked the court for allowing the PPP to hold its public meeting.

“If the Jamaat-i-Islami can hold its jalsa just a couple of days ago in Islamabad, the PPP also has a right to hold its public gathering,” he said.

In reply to a question, the PPP leader said that the country was facing many crises and the government’s allies were also saying that if this government continued for another four months, the country would face further crisis. “The only panacea of all problems is fair and free elections,” he said.

He said Rana Sanaullah had been granted bail, but Ahsan Iqbal was arrested. PPP’s Punjab general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor claimed that the party workers and supporters would show up at the public meeting in highest numbers in history. He said that during Ayub Khan’s tenure, there were many leaders, but Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the voice for voiceless segments; in the Musharraf era, Benazir Bhutto raised the voice, and at present time, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is one and only who raised his voice for the voiceless.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2019