Hafeez banned from bowling in England: ECB

LONDON: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been banned from bowling in English domestic competitions because of an illegal action. The spinner’s bowling action has been deemed illegal while playing for Middlesex.

Mohammad Hafeez (right) has played 55 Tests, 218 One-day Internationals and 89 T20 internationals for Pakistan. He was reported by the umpires after a T20 Blast match between Middle­sex and Somerset at Taunton in August.

The suspension was imposed following a Bowling Review Group hearing at Lord’s. The 39-year-old off-spinner played four T20 games for Middlesex last summer, taking two wickets and hitting 115 runs, with a highest score of 48.

“Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realising the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings,” Hafeez said in a statement published on Middlesex’s website.

“As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events,” added Hafeez, who does not currently have a contract with an Eng­lish county for the 2020 season.

Following the umpires’ reports, Hafeez’s action was independently tested at Loughborough University.

“That assessment, which was contested by Hafeez, found that the player’s elbow extension for his off-spin delivery exceeded 15 degrees as defined in the Illegal Bowling Regulations,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

“The player has been advised to correct his action. Until he is able to pass an independent reassessment of his action the player is not eligible to bowl in ECB competitions.”

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2019