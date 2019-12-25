DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 25, 2019

Hafeez banned from bowling in England: ECB

AgenciesUpdated December 25, 2019

Email

LONDON: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been banned from bowling in English domestic competitions because of an illegal action. The spinner’s bowling action has been deemed illegal while playing for Middlesex.

Mohammad Hafeez (right) has played 55 Tests, 218 One-day Internationals and 89 T20 internationals for Pakistan. He was reported by the umpires after a T20 Blast match between Middle­sex and Somerset at Taunton in August.

The suspension was imposed following a Bowling Review Group hearing at Lord’s. The 39-year-old off-spinner played four T20 games for Middlesex last summer, taking two wickets and hitting 115 runs, with a highest score of 48.

“Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realising the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings,” Hafeez said in a statement published on Middlesex’s website.

“As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events,” added Hafeez, who does not currently have a contract with an Eng­lish county for the 2020 season.

Following the umpires’ reports, Hafeez’s action was independently tested at Loughborough University.

“That assessment, which was contested by Hafeez, found that the player’s elbow extension for his off-spin delivery exceeded 15 degrees as defined in the Illegal Bowling Regulations,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

“The player has been advised to correct his action. Until he is able to pass an independent reassessment of his action the player is not eligible to bowl in ECB competitions.”

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Diplomatic debacle

Diplomatic debacle

A major problem with the PTI government is its non-serious approach to critical foreign policy issues.

Editorial

Updated December 25, 2019

Flawed accountability

Unfortunately, the PPP and PML-N have been hoist by their own petard.
December 25, 2019

A.Q. Khan’s petition

FOR many years, the case of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has remained a mystery despite the dramatic ...
December 25, 2019

Khashoggi sentence

THE grisly murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate last year caused shock...
Updated December 24, 2019

Cavalier approach to parliament

The government’s reluctance to call the Senate in session is reflective of its overall attitude towards parliament.
December 24, 2019

Historic win

PAKISTAN’S emphatic Test win over Sri Lanka at Karachi’s National Stadium on Monday has proved to be historic in...
Updated December 24, 2019

Junaid Hafeez

While no one has been executed by the state, enraged lynch mobs have killed scores on the basis of mere accusation.