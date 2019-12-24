DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 24, 2019

LHC grants Rana Sanaullah bail in drug case

Rana BilalUpdated December 24, 2019

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted bail to senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case made against him by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). — DawnNewsTV/File
The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted bail to senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The court also ordered Sanaullah to submit two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

A day earlier the high court had reserved its verdict on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Sanaullah, in the 15kg heroin recovery case, earlier this month. Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad reserved the verdict on Tuesday after Sanaullah’s lawyers and prosecutors of the ANF concluded their arguments.

On October 2, the PML-N leader had filed a bail petition in the LHC. The petition was, however, withdrawn the next day, to file the same at a later stage. Earlier this month, Sanullah once again petitioned the LHC for post-arrest bail.

A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) had on September 20 also dismissed a bail petition by Sanaullah while releasing five co-suspects. On November 9, a CNS dismissed another bail petition of Sanaullah's.

On July 1, the former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway, claiming to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

The FIR was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

Comments (9)

Athar Sherwani
Dec 24, 2019 02:26pm
Another false case by PTI comes unstuck. Where is the video evidence? Disgraceful.
shib
Dec 24, 2019 02:31pm
LHC..?????
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 24, 2019 02:35pm
System totally collapsed and PTI is worse than PPP and PMLN.
Tahir Raouf
Dec 24, 2019 02:42pm
Now he will be arrested by NAB in another concocted case
BAXAR
Dec 24, 2019 02:55pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , "System totally collapsed and PTI is worse than PPP and PMLN." That PTI is bad, we can agree, but PPP and PMLN are better...., then we are doomed.
Syed Anjum Ali
Dec 24, 2019 02:57pm
Yet again a court gives bail to a NAB victim , on trumped up charges.
Umar Makhdumi
Dec 24, 2019 02:59pm
Another matter of shame for this inept government.
Waqas Mehmood
Dec 24, 2019 03:00pm
Finally justice done
Amir
Dec 24, 2019 03:01pm
Next time give pti only majority to run the country then they will show how to run the country unfortunately there hands are tied
