December 24, 2019

KP govt moves Supreme Court seeking to stop FIA probe of Peshawar BRT

Haseeb Bhatti December 24, 2019

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Tuesday challenged the Peshawar High Court's order directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the alleged irregularities in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project within 45 days. — Abdul Majeed Goraya/File
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Tuesday challenged the Peshawar High Court's order directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the alleged irregularities in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project within 45 days. — Abdul Majeed Goraya/File

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court's order directing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe alleged irregularities in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project within 45 days.

The KP government submitted a request in the Supreme Court's Peshawar registry while the PDA submitted another petition in the apex court, challenging the high court order.

Earlier this month, a five-member special inquiry team of the FIA, KP, had started its probe into alleged irregularities in the Peshawar BRT in line with the court's directives.

On December 6, KP advocate general Shumail Ahmad Butt said the government had prepared a civil petition for leave to appeal (CPLA) against the high court judgment delivered on November 14 that would be filed in the apex court next week.

He said the CPLA had raised different legal points about the PHC order besides questioning the suo motu powers of the high court bench.

A high court bench consisting of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ahmad Ali had in November decided three petitions related to the BRT project affairs.

Two petitioners, including Fazal Karim Afridi and Adnan Afridi, had challenged the raising of different structures of the project adjacent to their houses in Hayatabad Township.

Another petitioner, advocate Isa Khan, had requested the court to order the construction of overhead bridges or under-passes for pedestrians at distances of not more than 100 meters.

The bench had formulated 35 points, asking the FIA to probe the mega project and act against delinquents if found in the inquiry report.

NAB proceedings halted

A high court bench headed by Justice Seth had also ordered the National Accountability Bureau on Jul 17, 2018, to conduct a proper investigation and inquiry into the BRT affairs. However, the provincial government and PDA had filed the CPLA with the Supreme Court, requesting to set aside the said order.

As a Supreme Court bench headed by the then chief justice, Mian Saqib Nisar, had suspended the high court’s order on Sept 4, 2018, findings of NAB’s inquiry didn’t see the light of day.

Orakzai
Dec 24, 2019 02:15pm
Let the PHC to probe the BRT project
Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Dec 24, 2019 02:18pm
Why? What is it there to hide?
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Dec 24, 2019 02:19pm
Why is PTI scared,PTI stands for Insaf and transparent corruption-free Government . They should invite FIA NAB and auditors to do a complete audit.
Recommend 0
AWT
Dec 24, 2019 02:23pm
Great going for ultra transparent Imran khan
Recommend 0
AWT
Dec 24, 2019 02:33pm
Once Imran Khan is declared Sadiq and ameen by Saqib Nisar,no one should ask any questions whatever he does.
Recommend 0
NoVoice
Dec 24, 2019 02:37pm
PTI governance on 2 point strategy. Demand all accountability from opposition. Deny all accountability for themselves. What goes around, comes around. Just wait.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Dec 24, 2019 02:40pm
Its shameful to protect corrupt people and corruption
Recommend 0
Zahid
Dec 24, 2019 02:53pm
corrupt govt trying to hide truth
Recommend 0
atif
Dec 24, 2019 02:57pm
speak volumes about the 'honesty' and 'integrity' of ik and his party
Recommend 0

