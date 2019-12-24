DAWN.COM

Japan’s assistance for socioeconomic development likely

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 24, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan greets Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister of Japan Kentaro Sonoura at PM Office in Islamabad on 23rd December. — PID
ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister of Japan Kentaro Sonoura has expressed his interest in assisting Pakistan in socio-economic development, particularly through export promotion, increase in agricultural productivity, ICT, polio eradication and water resource management.

According to a PM Office statement issued on Monday, the Japanese official called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Khan highlighted his government’s initiatives to spur economic growth through investment-friendly, development-focused and people-centered policies.

He stressed the importance of Pakistan and Japan working together to enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment, trade, agriculture, industry, human resource development, education, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

He appreciated the signing of memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on a skilled workers programme and added that it would benefit the economies of both countries.

The prime minister highlighted the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir and serious risks to peace and security posed by India’s belligerent posture and illegal actions. He expressed the hope that the international community would play its role in ensuring respect of the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiris and facilitating a just resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

PM Khan also expressed his condolences over the tragic killing of Japanese aid worker Tetsu Nakamura in Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The special adviser on foreign affairs conveyed Japan’s appreciation for the prime minister’s efforts for economic development and regional peace.

In the regional context, the Japanese official lauded Pakistan’s support for the efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He underlined Japan’s stance that human rights must be respected under all circumstances and hoped that escalation of tensions would be contained and peace and stability preserved in South Asia.

Mr Sonoura also called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday. Wide-ranging exchanges on Pakistan-Japan relations and ways to strengthen growing partnership in diverse fields were discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Japanese official also called on Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including the overall regional security situation, were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region.

Gen Bajwa and Mr Sonoura expressed the desire to enhance bilateral relations, including efforts for peace and security.

Skilled workers

Meanwhile, a memorandum of cooperation was signed that would facilitate appointment of skilled workers by Japan from Pakistan.

However, the skilled workers will have to pass the skill’s examination and the Japanese basic language test before signing the employment contract.

According to Japanese embassy officials, Japan is to hire services of 340,000 skilled workers across the world during the next five years, but there is no country-specific quota marked for it.

Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori signed the memorandum of cooperation with Secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Aamir Hasan.

Mr Kentaro and Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari also attended the ceremony.

The memorandum of cooperation has been signed to prevent the intervention by malicious intermediary business operators, agents or consultants, a press release issued by the Japanese embassy explained.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2019

