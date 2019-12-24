DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 24, 2019

Iran, India agree to speed up Chabahar port project

AFPUpdated December 24, 2019

Email

Tehran and Delhi have agreed to accelerate the development of an important Iranian port, India’s foreign minister said during a visit to the sanctions-hit Islamic republic on Monday. — Photo courtesy Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Twitter
Tehran and Delhi have agreed to accelerate the development of an important Iranian port, India’s foreign minister said during a visit to the sanctions-hit Islamic republic on Monday. — Photo courtesy Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Twitter

TEHRAN: Tehran and Delhi have agreed to accelerate the development of an important Iranian port, India’s foreign minister said during a visit to the sanctions-hit Islamic republic on Monday.

The Chabahar port — being jointly developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan — is on the Indian Ocean about 100 kilometres west of the Pakistan border.

But development has stalled, despite waivers to sanctions that the United States began reimposing last year after withdrawing from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

“Just concluded a very productive #IndiaIran Joint Commission Meeting,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted.

Indian foreign minister pays two-day ‘very productive’ visit to Tehran

“Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project,” he added, as he wound up a two-day visit to the Iranian capital.

Washington withdrew from the nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions on Tehran as part of a campaign of “maximum pressure” aimed at reducing its arch-enemy’s regional role and missile programme.

The rare exemptions from the sanctions are due mainly to the pivotal role of the port, and a planned railway line, in breaking landlocked Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan for trade.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Monday in a joint news conference with Jaishankar that the project would boost trade in the region.

“Completing the Chabahar-Zahedan railway and connecting it to Iran’s national railway can elevate the position of Chabahar port, revolutionise regional commerce and help transport goods on a cheaper and shorter route,” he said.

Mr Rouhani said maintaining regional security was an important topic for Iran and India.

“In the current situation, where America stands against nations with unilateral sanctions, we have to try to continue bilateral cooperation.

“This situation certainly will not last, and America will be forced to stop its maximum pressure against Iran sooner or later,” he said, without elaborating.

India stopped buying Iranian oil after the US abolished waivers for some countries in May, in a move meant to wipe out the Islamic republic’s main source of revenue.

Despite tensions in their relationship, Iran and India have sought to move forward and develop partnerships.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who wants Modi’s charity?

Who wants Modi’s charity?

Disrupting lives woven into the fabric of India on religious and ethnic grounds points to a brazenly divisive agenda.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 24, 2019

Cavalier approach to parliament

The government’s reluctance to call the Senate in session is reflective of its overall attitude towards parliament.
December 24, 2019

Historic win

PAKISTAN’S emphatic Test win over Sri Lanka at Karachi’s National Stadium on Monday has proved to be historic in...
December 24, 2019

Junaid Hafeez

FOR six long years, a gifted academic named Junaid Hafeez languished in solitary confinement inside the Multan...
December 23, 2019

KL Summit fallout

Withdrawing from the moot at the last minute did little to lift our international image.
December 23, 2019

Climate perils

PAKISTAN is one of the 10 countries most affected by the changing climate. The impact of the latter is showing up in...
December 23, 2019

A dog’s life

A STRAY dog’s life is nasty, brutish and short. To counter the growing incidence of dog bites and thus quell ...