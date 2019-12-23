DAWN.COM

Bilawal says will not appear before NAB on Dec 24, terms call-up notice 'illegal'

Dawn.comUpdated December 23, 2019

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday announced that he will not appear before the Nat­ional Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 24, saying the call-up notice served to him by the anti-corruption watchdog is "unconstitutional and illegal".

NAB had summoned the PPP chairperson for a second time this month in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case on Dec 24 (tomorrow).

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal accused the government of creating obstacles in his party's plans to observe former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary on Dec 27.

During his presser that came just hours after senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested by NAB in the Narowal Sports City (NSC) Project corruption case, Bilawal also challenged NAB to arrest him "if they have the courage".

Bilawal said he had been repeatedly announcing that the PPP would observe Benazir's death anniversary on Dec 27 in Rawalpindi, where she was assassinated. Despite this, he said, he was issued a call-up notice by the "NAB-government nexus".

He accused the government of "preventing a son from observing the death anniversary of his mother".

Bilawal claimed that the government has till yet not issued permission to hold the death anniversary observance ceremony and accused it of hindering PPP workers from making transportation arrangements in connection with the event.

"I will reach Liaquat Bagh on Dec 27 and observe Bibi's death anniversary in every condition," he announced, saying the nation needed to be shown a way out of its current state of despair.

He said the former chief justice of Pakistan had stated that the PPP chairperson had "nothing to do" with the fake case accounts case after receiving a report of the joint investigation team probing the matter.

Despite this, Bilawal said, he had appeared before NAB to answer its questions and also responded to the bureau's questionnaires.

"The PPP had neither come under pressure earlier nor will I come under any pressure today," the PPP leader declared, adding that he has conveyed to NAB through his lawyers that he will not appear before it on Tuesday.

Despite his objections regarding NAB's functioning, Bilawal said he will continue to appear before the bureau — but not on Dec 24 — because "I respect the rule of law of this country and I can face all these illegitimate accusations".

Bilawal accused the government of repeatedly "targeting" opposition parties and keeping their members incarcerated for months without charge. "What kind of accountability is this?" he asked, appealing to the judiciary to intervene and protect human rights.

He said the NAB chairman had revealed earlier this month that references were ready to be filed in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) and Malam Jabba resort projects cases, but questioned whether any minister from the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was issued a call-up notice.

Answering a question, Bilawal said there was no chance of him being arrested by NAB. "We are not scared of any arrest. I will be more dangerous for them if they arrest me.

"If you have the courage, then arrest me," the PPP leader said.

According to NAB, Bilawal had 25 per cent shares in a private firm, Opal-225, a joint venture of the Zardari Group.

Bilawal’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, in a statement on Friday, had confirmed that the PPP chief had received the notice for Dec 24 and alleged that the government was taking revenge from the opposition through NAB.

Comments (11)

Nawaz
Dec 23, 2019 06:34pm
The son was in power from 2008 to 2013 and yet he did nothing to resolve the case of his mother. He just want to go in Jail.
Recommend 0
Ailly
Dec 23, 2019 06:43pm
BB was murdered on Dec 27 whereas bilawal is called on Dec 24... mindset dictates logic ... as to why he think he is above law ?.
Recommend 0
Jigar
Dec 23, 2019 06:43pm
Thats son did nothing for catching culprits involved in Benazir's murder.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 23, 2019 07:10pm
@Nawaz, yes . He wants to make an issue from it. He is not a law abiding citizen.
Recommend 0
Faisal Khorasani
Dec 23, 2019 07:10pm
Bilawal won't appear. That should be a challenge to the PTI government.
Recommend 0
Adi
Dec 23, 2019 07:11pm
Good decision, NAB is all out for political victimization through coercion!
Recommend 0
sam
Dec 23, 2019 07:16pm
Time for someone to stand up. Bravo Bilawal
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 23, 2019 07:27pm
No point complain about NAB law when in 5 years of PPP govt, and 5 years of PMLN govt no one thought the law should be changed. I guess the issue for them is that NAB law is actually being used for a change.
Recommend 0
Dasti
Dec 23, 2019 07:28pm
Good decision by Bilawal. NAB has lost the confidence since it has been politicised.
Recommend 0
Dasti
Dec 23, 2019 07:30pm
@Ailly, this time anniversary is being held in Rawalpindi..secondly why should he go to NAB when supreme court stated that Bilawal has nothing to do with fake accounts.
Recommend 0
John
Dec 23, 2019 07:31pm
@sam, strange you are with looters..
Recommend 0

