DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 23, 2019

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal arrested by NAB in sports complex corruption case

Dawn.com | Inamullah KhattakUpdated December 23, 2019

Email

PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal talks to reporters before appearing before NAB. — DawnNews TV
PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal talks to reporters before appearing before NAB. — DawnNews TV

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday from the anti-corruption watchdog's Rawalpindi chapter's office where he had appeared to record his statement in the case regarding alleged corruption in Narowal Sports City (NSC) Project.

NAB confirmed the arrest in a statement, adding that a team of doctors has been called for the PML-N MNA's medical assessment. Iqbal will be produced before an accountability court tomorrow, where NAB will ask for his physical remand.

Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city being established in Narowal — a multi-billion project.

The PML-N leader had said he had submitted documents related to his income and expenditures to Rawalpindi NAB. The opposition leader had already replied to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau in connection with the same case.

Speaking to the media before heading to NAB, Iqbal had said that when PML-N came to power in 2013, he, as planning minister, had taken up several projects that were incomplete and NSC was one of them. He said that the funds spent on the project were approved by the cabinet, parliament and the National Economic Council.

He explained that the amount of money spent on NSC had exceeded its original cost because when the project was taken up again, the plan was revised and the project was expanded.

Yesterday, he had said that before Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power, the project of NSC was 90 per cent complete, but the present government had turned it into ruins.

He said that the AstroTurf (artificial grass) was imported for the ground in the sports city. It was to be laid within six months.

PML-N lashes out at NAB, govt

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif condemned Iqbal's arrest and termed it as "proof of NAB-Niazi nexus".

"The arrest of a man who strengthened Pak-China friendship and CPEC is condemnable and regrettable," he said in a statement.

"The arrest of Ahsan Iqbal for completing an incomplete project, which should have earned him praise, is the worst example of political revenge.

"We will continue to unveil the government's anti-CPEC, anti-Pakistan and anti-public policies."

Following his arrest, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the government and NAB and said that the party will "continue to speak like this". She said that Iqbal's "fault is that he is Nawaz Sharif's companion, speaks the truth and loves the people of Pakistan".

"Do what you want to do. Arrest someone else, threaten someone else. PML-N is Nawaz Sharif's party. It does not bow, it doesn't get scared and doesn't sell [itself]."

"All those who are capable and truthful are in jail today," she said. Aurangzeb demanded NAB to look into the Peshawar BRT project, which is lying in the doldrums.

"If anyone has misused authority, it is Imran Khan," she declared.

"PML-N will not hand over this country to incompetent people. This country belongs to the 220 million people of the country."

In response to a question, Aurangzeb said: "Cooperating with NAB means to stay quiet, to not speak the truth about this government [...] Yes, Ahsan Iqbal did not cooperate, will not cooperate. PML-N will not cooperate."

Who is Ahsan Iqbal?

Born in 1958, Ahsan Iqbal is a PML-N stalwart who serves as the party's secretary general and previously held the post of Minister of Interior and Minister for Planning and Development, under the premiership of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Iqbal has been associated with prestigious educational institutions such as Government College Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology (Lahore), University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University and Harvard University.

He has been elected as an MNA five times — in 1993, 1997, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

Iqbal has held other key government positions in the past as well, serving as deputy chairman Planning Commission, chairman Pakistan Engineering Board and chairman of the National Steering Committees on Information Technology and IQM and Productivity.

Iqbal has to his credit Pakistan's first national IT policy which was formulated upon his initiative. He also taught management at the Mohammad Ali Jinnah University in Islamabad (2000-2007) and chairs a think-tank called Better Pakistan Foundation.

The PML-N leader also served as federal minister for education with an additional charge of minorities’ affairs for a short period before his party pulled out of the PPP-led coalition government in 2008.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mo
Dec 23, 2019 04:57pm
Good
Recommend 0
Qazi
Dec 23, 2019 05:00pm
Good job NAB. Please catch all criminals and thugs
Recommend 0
Concerned
Dec 23, 2019 05:01pm
Timing is a suspect. He gave the statement on Musharraf's verdict last day and here he goes. The next in line is Pervaiz Rasheed. Afterwards PMLn will be clean from anyone who is taking a stance and Shahbaz group will be a silent spectator as usual.
Recommend 0
Haramullah Khan
Dec 23, 2019 05:01pm
Harrassment of opposition continues.
Recommend 0
Shah
Dec 23, 2019 05:04pm
No one should left behind from PMN(N).
Recommend 0
masood hussain
Dec 23, 2019 05:04pm
Good job
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 23, 2019 05:05pm
One of the most corrupt person in Pakistan! Following in the footsteps of convicted criminals Nawaz/Zardari along with their families. Good Riddance!!!
Recommend 0
kp
Dec 23, 2019 05:08pm
Political Vendetta
Recommend 0
SHAHIDA
Dec 23, 2019 05:10pm
When you use NAB to settle the scores.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 23, 2019 05:11pm
Punishment for being vocal
Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 23, 2019 05:21pm
How about MNAs who were earlier part of PPP and PMLN but now in PTI? Are they honest politicians now?
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 23, 2019 05:22pm
Good work NAB. All these crooks should remain in jail.
Recommend 0
Aftab Uddin
Dec 23, 2019 05:30pm
Ahsan Iqbal will soon fall I'll and join rest of the sick people under NAB's custody.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 23, 2019 05:32pm
Long overdue.
Recommend 0
Asad
Dec 23, 2019 05:33pm
Political victimization.
Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Dec 23, 2019 05:36pm
Again politics only... Ahsan Iqbal is a great person...
Recommend 0
JAWAD ALI MEMON
Dec 23, 2019 05:37pm
According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal spoke the truth. She also said all those who are capable and truthful are in jail today. Then why isn't she in jail today!!!
Recommend 0
Newborn
Dec 23, 2019 05:37pm
But they will still give the extension.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 23, 2019 05:41pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Dec 23, 2019 05:41pm
Please put everyone in opposition behind bars, so when economy is totally destroyed, people know who to blame
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 23, 2019 05:42pm
PML-N is Nawaz Sharif's party. It does not bow, it doesn't get scared and doesn't sell [itself]." So when is Ishaq Dar coming back?
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 23, 2019 05:44pm
Sharifs and their cronies destroyed country’s economy and must cough up the money they looted!!!!
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Dec 23, 2019 05:53pm
NABbing is the sole function of PTI government. Nothing else.
Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 23, 2019 05:55pm
Shamefull act by Government using NAB for opposition political victimization.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 23, 2019 05:57pm
Rest assured nothing will happen. He will enjoy VIP treatment and facilities on tax payers hard earned money and will be released later on. Just like Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shabaz Sharif.
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Dec 23, 2019 06:00pm
One more thief nabbed.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Dec 23, 2019 06:01pm
No body is above law. Ahsan Iqbal must prove he’s innocent.
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 23, 2019 06:01pm
PML-N is corrupt to the core. Do they have even a one honest person amongest them. They are all corrupt like thgeir leaders NS and SBS.
Recommend 0
malik
Dec 23, 2019 06:05pm
ahsan iqbal arrest is just a revenge.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The descent

The descent

Rest assured we won’t have to wait long for the next faux pas.

Editorial

December 23, 2019

KL Summit fallout

Withdrawing from the moot at the last minute did little to lift our international image.
December 23, 2019

Climate perils

PAKISTAN is one of the 10 countries most affected by the changing climate. The impact of the latter is showing up in...
December 23, 2019

A dog’s life

A STRAY dog’s life is nasty, brutish and short. To counter the growing incidence of dog bites and thus quell ...
Unwise support
Updated December 22, 2019

Unwise support

Our security establishment must reflect upon its constitutionally mandated role.
December 22, 2019

Bancassurance scams

THE SECP has done the right thing by starting an inquiry into the aggressive selling of bancassurance products. For...
December 22, 2019

Rights and respect

THROUGHOUT the world, sanitation workers perform some of the most vital services that make daily living possible for...